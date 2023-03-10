Dookie, Wong go for second ‘Tranquil’ title

Catherine Campbell

EYES ON THE BALL: Catherine Campbell, one of leading female juniors of the late 1990s, lines up a backhand during the women’s doubles semi-finals on Thursday. She and Farah Chautilal edged Alcazar sisters, Joanna and Analisa, 10/8 in the deciding match tiebreak, before losing the title match yesterday to overwhelming favourites Jordane Dookie and Cameron Wong, in the Sunshine Snacks Tranquillity Open Tennis Tournament, at the club’s courts, Victoria Avenue,

Port of Spain.

—Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

AFTER combining to capture the first title yesterday, Jordane Dookie and Cameron Wong will be on opposite side of the net attempting to win another when the Sunshine Snacks Tranquillity Open Tennis Tournament continues today at the club’s courts, Victoria Avenue, Port of Spain.

The 15-year-olds, who propelled Trinidad and Tobago to the semi-finals of the regional pre-qualifying tournament for the Junior Billie Jean Cup last week in Guatemala, captured the doubles crown with a 6-2, 6-3 triumph over national over-35 champion Farah Chautilal and former top junior Catherine Campbell.

Top seeds Wong — who also won the title when the women’s doubles event was last contested three years ago — and Richard Chung will oppose First Citizens Junior Player of the Year Dookie and Shane Stone, one of this country’s best-ever players, for the mixed doubles crown at 4 p.m. today.

Playing in his first tournament at home in more than ten years, Stone, who has been based in the United States for about three decades, pulled a muscle in his calf playing in the men’s doubles quarterfinal on Wednesday and his movement was restricted considerable in the semifinal of both events the day after.

Former Davis Cup players Chung and Dexter Mahase defeated the former world-ranked singles and doubles player and 14-year-old Kale Dalla Costa to reach the title match.

However the third-seeded former champs failed to go all the way when they were beaten 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 yesterday by No. 2 seeds Kristyan Valentine and Nabeel Mohammed.

It was the first major title for Valentine, who struggled for a while following a car accident a few years ago, but Mohammed is the top-ranked player in the country and the two-time national champ has now lifted three men’s doubles trophies in this clay-court tournament.

The men’s singles qualifying draw began yesterday and is expected to conclude today in time for the main draw to start tomorrow.

First serve is 4 p.m.

