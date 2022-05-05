Dookie, Wong to clash for three East titles

JORDANE DOOKIE and Cameron Wong will clash in three finals over the next two days when the curtain falls on the East Classified Tennis Tournament at St Augustine Recreation Club, McCarthy Street.
The teenagers will do battle in the Division A singles and mixed doubles finals tomorrow after playing for the doubles crown from 5 p.m. today.
Top seeds Wong and Brianna Harricharan took down fellow teenagers Kate Broughton and Arya Siewrattan 6-4, 6-0 last weekend, while Dookie and Darcelle Charles, a former respected player who has not competed in around five years, only allowed Sherisse Arjoon and Adalia Badroe two games in the other semi-final.
Wong and Jamal Alexis did not even have to take the court in the mixed doubles semis as top seeds Rhonda and Nabeel Mohammed were forced to withdraw.
Dookie, who became the first tennis player to ever capture a Junior Player of the Year title in the First Citizens Sports Awards in March, and Nathen Martin whipped Laura-Le De Gannes 6-2, 6-2 for the other place in the title match.
Today’s spotlight match will be the showdown between 2019 champ Richard Chung and Luca Shamsi for a place in the Division A final.
In their last meeting, the 16-year-old Shamsi upset the former national champion in quarter-finals of the Tranquillity Open 15 months ago.
Second seed Keshan Moonasar is waiting for the winner in tomorrow’s final after defeating 13-year-old Kale Dalla Costa 6-3, 7-5 last Sunday.
Chung will be in action twice tonight as he will come back after singles with the assistance of Moonasar to tackle Dalla Costa and Ronald Robinson in the doubles semis.
Two-time national champ Nabeel and Martin booked their place in the final since last weekend by edging Kevon Baptiste and Krystian Valentine 7-6 (7/4), 3-6, 10/5.
Today’s schedule will also include a meeting between the Williams brothers, Kadeem and Kyode, for the C Division crown at 5 p.m.