YUVRAAJ DOOKRAM seems to be on the way back to his best.
Playing in his first tournament after a two-year absence, the 2014 national champion won both matches to lead Renegades to a 3-1 triumph over D’Abadie Youths as the inaugural Table Tennis Champions League continued Tuesday night at the D’Abadie Community Centre.
After defeating Sherdon Pierre 11-9, 11-8, 9-11, 11-4 in the second match of the fixture, Dookram, the country’s top-ranked player of 2016 and 2017, came back later to seal victory by crushing former top-ten player Everton Sorzano 11-6, 11-8, 11-3.
Sorzano had drawn first blood for the hosts by upsetting Kenneth Parmanand 11-4, 6-11, 5-11, 11-9, 11-4, but the hosts they went on to lose the other three matches, including Declan John’s 12-10, 11-3, 11-9 defeat at the hands of former top-ten player Franklyn Seechan.
Dookram, who has played five times and only lost to the country’s fourth-ranked player Derron Douglas since his return last week, was named Most Valuable Player of the fixture.
It was the second victory from three matches for the newly-formed Renegades, a combination of former WASA Club players.
Solo Crusaders have the same record, while Survivors have lost two out of three and QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Parkites and Southerners have each won one from two.
D’Abadie Youths is the only team yet to find the winners’ enclosure and they will make a fourth attempt to get off the mark when they oppose Crusaders, led by former national champ Anthony “Sandfly” Brown, from 7 p.m. this evening at the Himalaya Club, Barataria.
And WASA will travel to the Siparia Community Centre to oppose Southerners at the same time tonight. WASA, led by two-time national champ and tournament organiser Curtis Humphreys, won both fixtures in the opening week last week and is the only unbeaten team left in the competition.
The seven teams of A1 and A2 players are involved in two rounds of round-robin (home-and-away) action and the champions should be crowned by the middle of March.
The first round is expected to conclude next weekend and the second will be played over the following three weeks.