Door still open to Dottin

Cricket West Indies vice-president Dr Kishore Shallow said that the door is open if Deadra Dottin decides to return to the West Indies women’s team.
Dottin retired from West Indies cricket in 2022. However, Shallow—who is contesting the CWI presidency at this month’s AGM—said it is not too late for the Barbados all-rounder to reconsider her decision to leave the maroon colours behind.
Shallow was speaking on the Mason and Guest radio programme on Tuesday as he responded to a question from former West Indies captain Sir Clive Lloyd about Dottin’s departure.
“I want to ask (a question), concerning Dottin, who I think is one of the finest players we have produced. I want to know when she decided to retire, did anybody have a word with her to try and get some sponsorship and encourage her to continue playing?” Lloyd asked.
“Because if she had played in that World Cup the other day, I am sure instead of making 140, we would have got to 160 or more and we would have probably won another one of those games that we lost and we would have qualified and I think we would have had a much better all-round team. She can bowl and she is a terrific fielder and I don’t think we have enough women playing at the moment that we can afford to lose her,” the former West Indies lead selector added.
In response, Shallow said: “I don’t think it is too late to start to reconvene and resume that conversation.”
“Deandra is a massive loss to West Indies cricket and I think most of us were surprised when she announced her retirement and I would say that a conversation should be had at this point. As I understand, there were conversations with her and there were different and many attempts to ask her to continue playing the game or at least just take a break from it and then reconsider,” Shallow intimated.
“Hopefully after some time away from the game, she would reconsider and who knows probably come back and play for West Indies,” the CWI presidential candidate continued. He said that while there was “tremendous potential” in the West Indies women’s team that competed in the World Cup in South Africa “nothing beats experience.”
“If Deandra is back in that team, I am sure the team will welcome her and I am sure Haley Matthews will be able to do more on her batting and we will be able to get a bit more from her like we’ve seen from the couple of matches she has played in India so far,” Shallow explained.
“But I think it is just a matter of trying and we won’t stop trying. I can guarantee that I am not going to stop trying to sort of ensure that Deandra knows there is an open door for her if she wants to return to West Indies cricket,” he added.