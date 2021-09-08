West Indies women’s team vice-captain Deandra Dottin and her team-mates have some thinking to do ahead of the second One-Day International against South Africa tomorrow.
In the first game of the five-match ODI series on Tuesday, an insufficient total and a toothless bowling effort condemned the Windies to an emphatic eight-wicket defeat.
Choosing to bat first in the day/night affair at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, the hosts could only muster 153 all out in the 47th over, Kycia Knight top-scoring with 39, all-rounder Dottin hitting a breezy 38 off 36 deliveries and Britney Cooper chipping in with 25.
They were going well at one stage on 70 for two in the 22nd over but seamers Ayabonga Khaka (two for 17) and Tumi Sekhukhune (two for 32), along with leg-spinner Dane Van Niekerk (two for 23), combined to ensure the last eight wickets tumbled for 83 runs.
Commenting on how game one transpired, Dottin told CWI Media: “We didn’t play our best... with our batting. I just think that the top order, at least one (person) should have batted through... we were short of partnerships as well. We need to go back to the drawing board and come up with ways to score 200 which I know we have the ability to do.”
The WI women are playing this series without their regular captain and best player, Stafanie Taylor, who returned home to Jamaica on a personal leave of absence after serving a period in isolation in Antigua due to being identified as a primary contact of a Covid-19 positive case in Jamaica. Anisa Mohammed is leading the side in her place.
Taylor’s absence has put more of the run-scoring burden on Dottin and opener Hayley Matthews.
Speaking about her approach on Tuesday, Dottin said: “My batting plan was to bat deep. After losing two quick wickets, I had to assess as a senior player... It was really hot... and a little bit difficult and you had to dig deep.”
The WI’s cause was not helped after Cooper retired hurt in the 26th over and never returned.
In reply, opener Lizelle Lee stroked a compact unbeaten 91 as the Proteas strolled to their target with more than ten overs to spare.
The 29-year-old right-hander punched ten fours and a six in a knock which required 127 deliveries, adding 88 for the first wicket with Laura Wolvaardt whose 36 came from 65 deliveries and included four fours.