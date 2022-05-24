Dottin brace in vain as Velocity win easily

Deandra Dottin’s incisive opening spell was to no avail as her Supernovas suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Velocity in the Women’s T20 Challenge, yesterday.

With Velocity chasing 151 for victory at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Dottin snatched two wickets with her sharp medium pace but South African stroke-maker Laura Wolvaardt struck an unbeaten 51 from 35 balls to see off the threat with 10 balls to spare.

Opener Shafali Verma also got 51 from 33 deliveries while captain Deepti Sharma chipped in with an unbeaten 24.

Dottin had earlier failed with the bat, making just six but Supernovas were propelled 150 for five from their 20 overs by captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s polished 71 from 51 balls.

Sent in, Supernovas suffered a top order collapse, tumbling to 18 for three in the fourth over with Dottin third out, top-edging a slog at off-spinner Deepti and falling to a catch at the wicket.

Harmanpreet engineered the revival, however, punching seven fours and three sixes in an 82-run, fourth wicket partnership with wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia (36) before anchoring a 38-run, fifth wicket stand with South African Sune Luus (20 not out).

In reply, Supernovas struck early when fast bowler Pooja Vastrakar knocked over Natthakan Chantham (1) in the second over with six runs on the board.

Verma repaired the damage, striking nine fours and a six in a 63-run, second wicket stand with Yastika Bhatia who made 17 before Dottin threatened to turn the game on its head.

First, the Barbadian right-armer bowled Yastika off her pads in the eighth over as the left-hander attempted to play through the onside, and then had Verma brilliantly caught at short third man by Harmanpreet.

Supernovas’ hopes of further wickets to fuel their victory bid were then spoilt by Wolvaardt who belted seven fours and a six in a 71-run, unbroken fourth wicket partnership with Deepti, to see Velocity over the line.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SOUTH SHOWDOWN

SOUTH SHOWDOWN

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force have put their defeat against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes behind them and are focused on winning their next game against the Barbados Pride when the penultimate round of matches in the West Indies Championship bowls off today.

Red Force have dropped from second to third on the standings on 43 points as the Hurricanes moved ahead of them on 46.4 points while the Pride maintained their place at the top on 47.2 points despite their five-wicket loss against Guyana Harpy Eagles last week.

Estwick urges Pooran to keep batting, captaincy separate

Estwick urges Pooran to keep batting, captaincy separate

West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick has urged new white-ball captain Nicholas Pooran to separate his leadership role from that of batsman, in order to ensure he has a clear focus in the upcoming One-Day International series against the Netherlands and Pakistan.

Dottin brace in vain as Velocity win easily

Deandra Dottin’s incisive opening spell was to no avail as her Supernovas suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Velocity in the Women’s T20 Challenge, yesterday.

With Velocity chasing 151 for victory at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Dottin snatched two wickets with her sharp medium pace but South African stroke-maker Laura Wolvaardt struck an unbeaten 51 from 35 balls to see off the threat with 10 balls to spare.

Rangers release three players for national duty

Rangers release three players for national duty

PROMISING teenage winger Real Gill is among three players being released by the Terminix La Horquetta Rangers professional football club to join the Trinidad and Tobago senior men’s national team for the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League campaign.

By correspondence dated May 23, national team director Richard Piper wrote Terminix La Horquetta Rangers general manager Kieron Edwards requesting that Gill, goalkeeper Jabari St Hillaire and Kaihim Thomas be released for national duty.

Cordner nets 34th of season

Cordner nets 34th of season

Tobagonian Kennya “Yaya” Cordner netted her 34th goal of the season to propel her Fenerbahçe team to the semi-final stage of the Women’s Super Liga semi-final in Turkey.

Cordner, who turns 34 in November, had already finished as regular season top-scorer in the Turkish top flight with 32 goals, before scoring her last two at the playoff stage.

Jones returns after long layoff

Jones returns after long layoff

Trinidadian Joevin Jones made his first appearance in a competitive football match since suffering a long-term knee injury, when playing for 20 minutes in a 1-0 victory over Charlotte on May 7. And he was a starter three days later during a 3-1 victory against South Georgia Tormenta FC in the US Open Cup.