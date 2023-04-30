Dottin cameo in vain as Thunder lose another

Retired former West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin continued her bright start to the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy but she ended on the losing side as her Thunder went down by six wickets to Western Storm.

The visitors rallied to 214 all out off 44.4 overs at Sophia Gardens with Dottin striking a breezy 41 from 40 balls and opener Emma Lamb top-scoring with 74. Orla Prendergast, 20, then carved out a superb run-a-ball 115 as Western Storm reeled in their target in the 42nd over.

Thunder have lost both their games this season to be bottom of the eight-team table while Storm are just one above them on four points, having won one and lost one.

Choosing to bat on Saturday, Thunder were 19 for two in the sixth over before Lamb and Dottin came to their side’s rescue. Lamb, 25, put on 72 for the third wicket with captain Eleanor Threlkeld (27) while counting eight fours in an 85-ball knock.

Dottin featured prominently in the next partnership, belting seven fours and a six in a 40-ball knock, in a 69-run fifth wicket stand with Lamb before perishing in the 32nd over. Danielle Collins chipped in with a patient 23 from 46 balls but Storm lost their last five wickets for 25.

Chloe Skelton, a 21-year-old off-spinner, finished with three for 36 while new-ball seamers Danielle Gibson (2-13) and Lauren Filer (2-54) chipped in with a brace apiece.

At 11 for two in the sixth over, Storm were behind the eight-ball but Prendergast stepped up in an innings containing 11 fours and a six, and which changed the complexion of the run chase. Crucially, she added 186 for the third wicket with Fran Wilson whose unbeaten 74 came from 100 balls and included three fours.

Webster, Cariah put champs Queen’s Park I back in final

Tion Webster replicated his heroics in last year’s Sunday League final with another century to propel defending champions Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1 back to the final.

In last year’s decider at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Webster compiled a patient century—118 not out off 155 balls, to set up QPCC 1’s 108-run victory over Central Sports.

‘CAPITAL’ GAINS

“The place where we started at is a nice place to be and we would like to remain there, and as it is now, we still there.”

Gilbert Bateau, one the AC Port of Spain coaches, was a pleased man as darkness began to set in at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar yesterday.

‘Speed’ gold for Paul

Nicholas Paul gave the crowd at the National Cycling Centre what they wanted with an impressive victory in the sprint when the two-day Carnival of Speed meeting concluded yesterday.

Confidence-booster for Paul

ACE TTO cyclist Nicholas Paul broke the dominance of the sporting discipline of cricket to snag the Trinidad Express Star of the Month for April.

Paul was propelled to the accolade by his gold and bronze medal performance at the 2nd Nations Cup that concluded in Milton, Canada last weekend. He embellished his productive month with sprint gold in the Speed Paradise Class II meet at the National Cycling Centre last Thursday.

CLARKE ROAD QUALIFY

Clarke Road United clinched a place in the Premiership 1 Sunday League 50 over final despite…