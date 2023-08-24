Dottin: CWI must do better for players

Deandra Dottin has warned West Indies to get its house in order soon or risk things “not ending well.”
Speaking in detail for the first time since her shock international retirement, Dottin told the Ladies Who Switch podcast that the board has a lot of work to do for the game to improve in the Caribbean.
“To be honest, there’s been a lot going on in the camp and so much I’ve been through, so many things that needed to be sorted out, and the players not getting the respect and basically the attention because there are things that needed to be done in order for players to actually perform to the best of their ability,” Dottin said. “If you’re uncomfortable and if you don’t have the things in place for your players to be the best that they can be and actually improve, then there’s always going to be problems.”
A year ago, Dottin announced her West Indies retirement via Twitter, citing issues with the team environment. That ended an international career of 143 One-Day Internationals and 127 T20 Internationals over the course of 14 years which included the 2016 T20 World Cup title and the fastest - and first - century in Women’s T20 Internationals, off 38 balls against South Africa in 2010.
Now she is among a growing number of players across both men’s and women’s cricket plying their trade solely in franchise tournaments around the world. That includes playing regional cricket in the UK for Lancashire-based Thunder, whose set-up she described as “way better than the structure that was with West Indies Cricket for years”.
Dottin told the podcast she had “no second thoughts” about retiring from international cricket, and called for better support for West Indies players and improvements in the regional structure.
“It has a lot to do with the board, how they handle stuff and how they handle players and how they actually speak to players,” Dottin said. “Certain people take things different, so it is a lot of work that West Indies Cricket will need to be done and I think they need to do it as fast as possible because it’s not going to end well for West Indies Cricket or cricket in the Caribbean.
“They need to take a leaf out of Australia and English books, where they have players that when they see potential in them they develop them from whatever stage they are, so that when they actually get into that senior level it’s like they have played there before.”
She added: “You will see a player come into West Indies cricket and then you actually see they disappear. It’s probably because of their fitness or whatever the case may be, but in that case, if I’m seeing you struggling with something, then I want to help, I would want to help you in order for you to get better to play West Indies cricket. But my thing is that it’s basically like you’re getting what you want out of me and then you just throw me aside.
“I don’t think that that should be, as players, not even players that actually retire either. You should actually show the players respect because they were once West Indies players and they were once doing well for West Indies cricket, so why take them and disrespect them and just throw them aside like a wet rag?”