Dottin delivers, TKR women win thriller

TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS (TKR) delivered an Independence Day thriller, scoring a one-run victory over the Barbados Royals in the inaugural Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match yesterday afternoon at Warner Park, St Kitts.
Player-of-the Match Lee-Ann Kirby had the pivotal wicket of Royals’ Chloe Tryon with the penultimate ball of her final over, the 15th of the innings, that turned the game in favour of captain Deandra Dottin’s TKR.
In-form South African international Tryon (38 off 26 balls, three fours, three sixes), had been in full flow up to that point and had brought the equation to less than a run-a-ball, with three sixes off the first four balls of Kirby’s crucial over.
Dottin’s decisions—to use the slow stuff from Kirby and to delay the introduction of her most experienced bowler Anisa Mohammed until the 17th over raised questions. But in the end, it worked out, Dottin herself taking the responsibility to bowl the game’s final over in which the Royals’ Qiana Joseph gave them a scare with a second ball six.
But Joseph’s last swing of the match to deep extra-cover only produced two runs.
Earlier, Kirby (30 from 30 balls, three four, two sixes) had set up TKR’s winning total with a quickfire start, notching 22 runs in the Powerplay period when TKR were 33 without loss. But the hefty batter got stuck and scored only eight from the ten balls she faced during overs six to ten until she unconvincingly flicked a Fatima Sana delivery to the mid-on fielder.
Dottin (20 from 15, two fours, one six) then entered after the water break and added 20 before her opposite number Hayley Matthews bowled her when she played down the wrong line and fell within three balls of her team-mate Sune Luus (17).
Hayley Jensen (20 from 18) tried to push along the innings but TKR’s last three wickets cost only 24 runs, as they finished at 114 for seven.
In reply, Matthews (18), Aaliyah Alleyne (19), and Tryon tried to guide the Royals to victory. But Kirby (two for 32) and some inspired bowling choices were able to build enough pressure to get Dottin and company through for the win.
Summarised scores:
TKR - 114/7, 20 overs (Lee Ann Kirby 30, Deandra Dottin 20, Hayey Jensen 20; Hayley Matthews 2/28, Shakera Selman 2/16) vs Barbados Royals - 113/7 (20 overs) - Chloe Tryon 38, Aaliyah Alleyne 19; Lee Ann Kirby 2/32)
—TKR won by one run.
Today’s matches
Women
TKR vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, 3 p.m.
Men
St Lucia Kings vs TKR, 10 a.m.
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals, 7 p.m.