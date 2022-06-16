Dottin to skipper ‘TKR’ in inaugural Women’s CPL

WEST INDIES women’s star cricketer Deandra Dottin will captain Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the historic first edition of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League which is set to get under way on August 30.

Barbadian Dottin, 30, earned Player-of-the-Series honours when leading Supernovas to victory in the final of the international Women’s T20 Challenge held in India.

TKR has quality throughout it’s team. Veteran West Indian spinner Anisa Mohammed is vice-captain, while also in the 14-member team are Lee Ann Kirby, Kyshona Knight, Kycia Knight, Natasha McLean, Sheneta Grimmond, Caneisha Isaac, Jannillea Glasgow, Steffie Soogrim and Shawnisha Hector.

“We are proud to announce our first women’s team under the Knight Riders banner and are eagerly looking forward to watching the ladies represent TKR in the inaugural Women’s T20 competition in this year’s CPL,” stated Venky Mysore, director TKR.

He added: “We are always supportive of such initiatives and are on a continuous lookout to expand the sport across the globe and across demographics. We would like to congratulate and thank CWI and CPL for taking the initiative to launch the Women’s edition this year.”

All three teams participating in the Women’s CPL will have prominent West Indians as their captains. West Indies skipper Stafanie Taylor will lead the Guyana Amazon Warriors, while all-rounder Hayley Matthews will helm the Barbados Royals.

With Matthews and Taylor rated in the top 10 T20 all-rounders in the world and Dottin one of the most destructive batters in the women’s game, all three players have shown their quality for the West Indies and in domestic competitions around the globe.

The teams have been drafted from a pool of players that was put together by Cricket West Indies’ selection committee and the 33 cricketers picked represent the best talent from across the region with the squads full of experienced internationals as well as the next generation of players.

Each team will also sign three exciting overseas players, bringing the total squad size to 14 and further bolstering the quality of players on show. These overseas signings will be announced in the coming weeks.

Ricky Skerritt, CWI president, said: “This inaugural Women’s version of the CPL represents a huge upward step for West Indies cricket. I am grateful to all those in CPL and CWI who made it happen, especially the three pioneering franchises who have so willingly got on board.”

Pete Russell, Hero CPL’s CEO, added: “A Women’s CPL is the next logical step as we grow the brand, and we are very pleased that we have been able to make this a reality in 2022.”

Jake Lush McCrum, CEO, Barbados Royals and Rajasthan Royals, said: “The Caribbean and particularly Barbados is a destination which has always been so deeply invested in cricket, and to have a team in the region which will serve as a pillar of growth for the women’s game in and around the island nation.”

Dr. Bobby Ramroop, owner of the Guyana Amazon Warriors, said: “We are thrilled to be a part of the inaugural Women’s CPL and we would like to thank CPL and CWI for making this happen. The Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) family is excited to be at the forefront of advancing Women’s cricket, both in the region and worldwide. The dynamic GAW women’s team, led by the impressive Stafanie Taylor, is a welcome and powerful addition to the CPL.”

