Double-crown for Em-Miryam again

EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith captured a double-crown in the Barbados Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation (COTECC) Junior Tournament for the second year in succession, yesterday.
The fourth-ranked COTECC player completed the 14 & under sweep, while Trinidad and Tobago compatriot Josiah Hills did the trick in the 12 & under category.
After lifting the singles trophy earlier in the day, Campbell-Smith struck gold in doubles with sister Abba, who had secured the singles and doubles trophies in the 12 & under category in this tournament, last year.
The daughters of former Minister of Sport Darryl Smith triumphed 6-1, 7-5 over compatriots Shiloh Walker and Makeda Bain, who had lost to Abba in the 12 & under final of the Catch National Junior Championships a couple weeks ago.
Em-Miryam began the day by defeating Gabriella Prince (6-3, 6-4) for the second time in three meetings in singles this month for the singles crown.
The title favourite had also triumphed last week in the quarterfinals of the Trinity Cup before going down in the semi-finals to the eventual champ from Curacao.
Prince had drawn first blood by edging Em-Miryam in the semis of “Catch” the week before. Prince then took down Madison Khan in the final.
Cherdine Sylvester, who captured the 12 & under singles and doubles titles in the COTECC Trinity Cup in Trinidad last week, took down Cyra Ramcharan (6-2, 6-1) in the age-group singles final for the second time in succession.
However, Sylvester—and Antiguan Nezeah Murray—had to settle for the runner-up position in doubles as Ramcharan and younger sister Suri won both matches in a straight round-robin event.
Hills picked up his second 12 & under title in successive days when he and Denney Estava of El Salvador halted Jack Brown and “Trinity” runner-up Olivier Harrigan 6-1, 6-4 for the boys’ equivalent doubles title, yesterday.
The “Catch” 14 & under champ had scored a 6-4, 6-1 victory over “Catch” 12 & under champ Brown the day before in the singles final.
T&T was represented by two players in the boys’ under-14 category at the six-day tournament. Jacob Jacelon did not make it to the main draw and Darius Rahaman lost in the quarters following a first-round bye.