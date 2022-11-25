Double delight

GOALKEEPER Jair Buckmire made three crucial saves as St Benedict’s College won a second title of the season when adding the Coca-Cola InterCol South Zone crown to their Tiger Tanks SSFL title they won last month.
St Benedict’s defeated Presentation College (Sando) 4-3 after sudden-death penalty kicks and now move onto Monday’s InterCol quarter-finals phase against Carapichaima East. St Benedict’s still possess a chance of the treble, should they also capture the national IncerCol knockout title.
The shoot-out was as tight as the early goalless draw played over 90 minutes. “Pres” goalkeeper Kanye Lazarus had an overall wonderful game and put his school in position to retain their 2019 South title, with two saves in the penalty shoot-out. But with the score level at 3-3 in sudden death and “Pres” needing only to score to win, Buckmire came up trump when he dropped to his left to save Adah Barclay’s shot.
Substitute Ephraim Brown subsequently and emphatically put St Benedict’s up 4-3, and when Buckmire also saved Caleb Boyce’s kick, St Benedict’s had dethroned Presentation as South Zone champions. It could also have gone either way prior to the penalty shoot-out.
Presentation looked the far stronger team than which St Benedict’s whipped 5-2 in the last month’s SSFL national semi-final— the recruitment of former national Under-15 Dantaye Gilbert and the return of injured captain Caleb Boyce seeming to work wonders for coach Shawn Cooper’s team. Cooper had promised that by November, Presentation College would be firing on all cylinders, and so it proved.
Well-organised
defensive-block
The best team for most of the season, and known for strong attacking transition, the “Lions of La Romaine” had real difficulty building against a well-organised defensive-block set up by Presentation. So, rather than their typically quick raids forward, St Benedict’s resorted mainly to long passes, some aimless.
Still, Derrel Garcia caused one terror moment with a first-half, long-range bullet aimed at the roof of the “Pres” goal and was only kept out by goalkeeper Lazarus’ spectacular tip over the bar.
Presentation also offered their own offensive threat, with dangerous-looking Gilbert and strike partner Boyce having their moments, threatening to “almost” breach the St Benedict’s rear guard. Presentation probably had the best chance to break the deadlock, when 10 minutes into the second half, Levi Jones’ attempted side-foot onto Gilbert’s cut-back pass went horribly wrong, with the goal at his mercy.
St Benedict’s also had another good chance prior to the shoot-out. Always quick off his line, Lazarus needed to be alert. With under 20 minutes left, his last defender slipped, allowing Jerimiah Niles a clear run at goal. But a combination of Niles’ heavy touch and Lazarus coming quickly off his line saw the chance foiled.