DOUBLE DELIGHT

DEFENCE FORCE ended the local season by landing the Premier Football League (PFL) Cup, prevailing in an eight-goal thriller, when defeating Terminix La Horquetta Rangers 5-3 in extra-time, at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, on Saturday night.
In so doing, the Army swept the inaugural 2023 Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) competitions, winning both the League and Knockout titles.
It was a final worth watching; 120 minutes of end-to-end action, drama to the very end, and pivotal moments too many to mention. No one gave ground, no quarter was given.
Rangers put up a real fight, though. They lead first through Tyronne Charles, but had fallen behind 3-1 after 15 minutes, but the La Horquetta unit rallied and had restored parity by the time regulation time was up.
When trailing 1-3, Ross Russell Jr got them back into the game in the 68th minute, after following-up the play when veteran Charles’ free-kick struck the woodwork and Charles was in the mix again, when he converted a penalty—after Jules Lee handled the ball—to bring them back level at 3-3 late in the game.
It was a match of inches. Daniel Cyrus’ free-kick finding the woodwork instead of the net and Nathaniel “Spanish” Garcia’s free-kick seeming to have a guidance system, at the last second only just veering past the far post. Talk about a nail-biter. Talk about intrigue.
Earlier in proceedings, national Under-20 winger Kaihim Thomas again reminded his former club Rangers how valuable an asset he was. He was first onto Reon Moore’s through ball and slipped the ball past goalkeeper Jabari Brice to pull the Army level at 1-1 in the 24th minute.
In extra-time, the Army had too many guns, too many trained shooters, and won with goals from key soldiers Brent Sam (102’) and Reon Moore (120’). Sam had a hat-trick in a “big man” performance.
Although he missed a penalty in the 36th minute, Sam had contributed to the Defence Force’s early second-half 3-1 cushion, when netting twice within a minute--first from close-up and later with a header past Rangers custodian Brice. Sam completed his hat-trick in extra-time, picking up the pieces after a Moore curler had kissed the woodwork.
Moore, named Player of the Match, was virtually unstoppable on the flank, while possibly posing a question to national coach Angus Eve; “How did you leave me out of the Gold Cup squad?”
Having won the penalty which Sam would fluff, while also at the centre of almost every positive move of the Defence Force, Moore deservedly got a final goal, when finishing off a one-two combination with teammate Thomas.
For the Defence Force, the PFL Knockout Cup victory marked the continuation of a long string of first-time achievements. The Teteron boys were the first TT Pro League champions (1999), first Ascension Invitational Champions (2019), first Trinidad and Tobago club to win the CONCACAF Champions Cup (1978), first TTPFL champions (2023), and now PFL Knockout Cup winners.
Probably only because they were not yet in existence in 1927, when Shamrock were crowned, did the Defence Force not become the first-ever National Football League champions. But the first year upon being formed, in 1974, the Defence Force became National League champions. Little wonder then, that even before winning their first title this season, former soldier Dennis Lawrence—now coaching with England’s Coventry City—and Harlem Strikers’ coach Devon Jorsling, had sent messages urging the current recruits to keep up the tradition. And they did.
TEAMS:
Defence Force — 31 Christopher Biggette (GK), 37 Cassim Kellar (sub; 20 Jules Lee), 23 Jamali Garcia (capt), 26 Justin Garcia, 7 Jelani Felix; 66 Kevon Goddard, 19 Justin Sadoo (sub; 33 Shirwin Noel), 13 Rivaldo Coryat (sub: 24 Shaquille Holder); 45 Kaihim Thomas (sub; 14 Kendell Hitlal), 8 Brent Sam (sub; 16 Lashawn Roberts), 18 Reon Moore.
Unused substitutes: 1 Isaiah Williams (GK), 27 Shem Clauzel. Coach: Lloyd Andrews.
Terminix La Horquetta Rangers — 12 Jabari Brice (GK), 18.Emmanuel Thomas (sub; 3 Jevon Morris), 27 Daneil Cyrus, 4 Leslie Joel Russell (capt), 2 Ross Russell Jr, 7 Jamal Creighton (sub; 13 Jesus Perez), 33 Nathaniel Garcia, 7 Isaiah Lee (sub 6 Junior Assoon), 20 Daniel David (sub; 16 Isaiah Raymond), 19 Josiah Edwards (sub; 11 Ataullah Guerra), 15 Tyrone Charles.
Unused substitutes: 30 Christopher Byng, 34 Leonardo Da Costa. Coach: Dave Quamina.
Referee: Kwinsi Williams.