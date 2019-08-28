DOUBLE DELIGHT

AKEEM STEWART set a world record in capturing Trinidad and Tobago’s first gold medal at the 2019 Parapan American Games in Lima, Peru, yesterday, Stewart, who placed 12th in the Men’s shot put at the 2019 Pan American Games, excelled in the para competition, throwing the discus 63.70 metres to land the gold medal in the F64 category. That distance broke his own F43 world record.