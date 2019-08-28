DOUBLE DELIGHT

Top Team TTO Para athletes Nyoshia Cain-Claxton and Akeem Stewart combined to double this country’s Parapan American Games medal tally with a gold and silver, respectively, at the Estadio Atletico in the National Sporting Village in Lima, Peru.
Team TTO’s medal haul stood at four (two gold, one silver, one bronze) -- an all-time best -- after that pair’s exploits on the track and on the field in Lima, yesterday.
Chef de Mission Micky Ruben said he hoped the nation was contented with Cain-Claxton’s Women’s T64 100-metre gold exploits. “Everybody in the camp is definitely very happy and Nyoshia herself was happy to break the bronze queen stigma that was lining up on her back,” Ruben said of Cain-Claxton’s second medal of this quadrennial hemispheric Games.
Yesterday afternoon, Cain-Claxton proudly belted out the national anthem, completing her prediction after her Sunday bronze medal in the Women’s T64 200m final.