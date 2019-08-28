DOUBLE DELIGHT

Akeem Stewart

(flashback)Akeem Stewart shows off his discus gold medal after his world record throw in the Para Pan American games in Lima, Peru, yesterday.

Top Team TTO Para athletes Nyoshia Cain-Claxton and Akeem Stewart combined to double this country’s Parapan American Games medal tally with a gold and silver, respectively, at the Estadio Atletico in the National Sporting Village in Lima, Peru.

Team TTO’s medal haul stood at four (two gold, one silver, one bronze) -- an all-time best -- after that pair’s exploits on the track and on the field in Lima, yesterday.

Chef de Mission Micky Ruben said he hoped the nation was contented with Cain-Claxton’s Women’s T64 100-metre gold exploits. “Everybody in the camp is definitely very happy and Nyoshia herself was happy to break the bronze queen stigma that was lining up on her back,” Ruben said of Cain-Claxton’s second medal of this quadrennial hemispheric Games.

Yesterday afternoon, Cain-Claxton proudly belted out the national anthem, completing her prediction after her Sunday bronze medal in the Women’s T64 200m final.

AKEEM STEWART set a world record in capturing Trinidad and Tobago’s first gold medal at the 2019 Parapan American Games in Lima, Peru, yesterday, Stewart, who placed 12th in the Men’s shot put at the 2019 Pan American Games, excelled in the para competition, throwing the discus 63.70 metres to land the gold medal in the F64 category. That distance broke his own F43 world record.