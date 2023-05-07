DOUBLE DELIGHT

ACE T&T cyclist Nicholas Paul continued in his rich vein of form after returning from injury, clinching the Elite Men’s Keirin and Match Sprint titles on the final two days of the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation’s (TTCF) Elite and Under-23 National Track Cycling Championships, at the National Cycling Centre, in Balmain, Couva, over weekend.
Paul, who won the Sprint event at the TTCF’s Carnival of Speed last weekend, clinched the Match Sprint title on Saturday night and won the Elite Men’s Keirin title yesterday evening.
Paul, who won bronze in the Men’s Keirin event at last month’s UCI Nations Cup in Milton, Canada, stalked the pack for the first three laps in yesterday’s keirin final before blowing past his opponents with a burst of speed that saw him surge into a huge lead with still two laps to go. No one had the speed to catch Paul who won the race by some distance.
Kwesi Browne tried to make the race interesting but lacked the speed and power to catch Paul as he settled for the silver medal for the second time in two days.
Meanwhile, Quincy Alexander edged Ryan D’Abreau to secure third. D’Abreau won the Under-23 keirin final yesterday with Kyle Caraby coming in second and Devante Laurence placing third.
On Saturday, Paul bagged match sprint gold after defeating fellow Olympian Browne in the final. Paul, who trains alongside Browne at the World Cycling Centre in Switzerland, sprinted past his national teammate in consecutive rides to take the top spot on the podium.
Meanwhile, Alexander beat D’Abreau to clinch bronze for the final podium spot in the men’s sprint.
Also on Saturday, Adrianna Seyjagat was crowned National Champions in the Elite and Under-23 Women’s flying 200m event in 13.353 seconds while Paul clinched the men’s title with a time of 9.812 seconds.
Also, Cheyenne Awai won the Elite Women’s Omnium title while Akil Campbell took the Elite and Under-23 Men’s Omnium crown.