Nathan Cumberbatch recorded an impressive double at the Dan Benson Track and Field Invitational in Wisconsin, USA, last Friday.
Cumberbatch won the high school Boys 400 metres in 48.46 seconds and the 200 in 22.42. The Shorewood High School student earned Boys Under-20 800m gold for Trinidad and Tobago at the 2023 Carifta Games, held in Nassau, Bahamas on Easter weekend.
At the GHSA 4A – Region 6 meet, in Georgia, Carifta Games Girls Under-20 200m champion Sanaa Frederick captured the high school Girls sprint double.
Frederick won the 100m final in a windy 11.81 seconds, after clocking a windy 11.74 in the heats. She triumphed in the 200 in a windy 23.73, finishing just ahead of her twin sister and Druid Hills High School team-mate, Sole Frederick, the runner-up in 23.77. Sole also picked up silver in the 400, the T&T athlete getting to the line in 57.87.
At the Sooner Athletic Conference Championship, in Arkansas, Lorenzo Luces was golden in the Men’s triple jump with a 14.37 metres effort. Luces bagged long jump bronze with a wind-aided 6.48m leap. He also had a wind-legal jump of 6.41m. The Wayland Baptist University freshman also competed in the 100m dash, finishing 20th overall in 11.86 seconds.
At the Corky/Crofoot Shootout, in Texas, South Plains College student Justin Guy seized Men’s 110m hurdles silver in a wind-assisted 13.57 seconds. New Mexico Junior College sophomore Che Saunders was tenth fastest in a windy 14.22. West Texas A&M University junior Jalen Purcell finished 20th overall in the Men’s 200m in a windy 21.72.
At the Drake Relays, in Iowa, Carlon Hosten picked up Men’s 100m silver in a windy 10.28. The University of Minnesota junior had clocked a wind-legal 10.41 in the qualifying round. University of Central Missouri freshman Ariel Kerr was 17th in the 100 in 10.72.
Minnesota’s Akilah Lewis finished fourth in the women’s 100m final in 11.57. Another Minnesota athlete, Jaydon Antoine was fourth in the university/college men’s long jump with a windy 7.28m leap. Antoine also produced a wind-legal 7.09 jump.
Iowa Western Community College student Antonia Sealy accumulated a personal best 4,940 points to finish sixth in the Women’s heptathlon. University of Iowa junior Ianna Roach was 14th in the university/college Women’s shot put with a 13.48 metres throw.
At the Running on Hope Invitational, in Minneapolis, Lewis finished second in the women’s 100m final in 11.61.
At the Alex Francis Classic, in Kansas, Butler Community College freshman Avindale Smith clocked 49.20 for second spot in the men’s 400m.
At the Oliver Jackson Twilight meet, in Texas, Angelo State University senior Talena Murray landed the spear 41.59m to finish second in the Women’s javelin.
At the Maroon and White Invite, in Mississippi, Tyriq Horsford finished third in the Men’s javelin. The Mississippi State University junior threw 72.49m. University of Southern Mississippi senior Safiya John clocked a windy 13.55 seconds for third spot in the Women’s 100m hurdles. John was fifth in the long jump with a windy 5.94m leap. She also had a wind-legal 5.81 jump in the competition.
At the Jim Green Invitational, in Kentucky, Dwight St Hillaire clocked 21.05 to finish fourth in the Men’s 200m. University of Kentucky junior Iantha Wright was 12th fastest in the Women’s 200 in 24.17.
Janeil Bellille returned a time of one minute, 00.07 seconds to finish fourth in the Texas Invitational Women’s 400m hurdles.
At the East Coast Relays, in Florida, University of Illinois junior Kashief King finished fifth overall in the men’s 400m in 46.88 and 13th in the 200 in 21.06.
Eric Harrison Jr was eighth fastest in the Men’s 100m in a windy 10.16. Jacksonville University’s Joanna Rogers clocked 56.14 for 26th spot in the Women’s 400. In the women’s 100 hurdles, University of Central Florida junior Tamia Badal was 26th in a windy 14.24.
At the LSU Invitational, in Louisiana, Portious Warren threw 16.73m to finish sixth in the Women’s shot put. University of Alabama senior Cherisse Murray was eighth at 16.25. Taejha Badal clocked a windy 11.81 for 29th spot in the Women’s 100m.
At the Penn Relays, in Pennsylvania, Liberty University’s Omari Lewis finished sixth in the college Men’s championship 100m final in 10.64. Essex County College freshman Nathan Farinha was 15th overall in 11-flat.
At the Clark Wood Open, in Kentucky, Dominic Cole produced a 21.81 seconds run for sixth spot in the Men’s 200m. The DePaul University sophomore was 13th in the 100 in a windy 10.68.
At the Steve Scott Invitational, in California, Shaquille Singuineau threw the iron ball 16.06m to finish seventh in the Men’s shot put.
Also in California, David Pierce was tenth fastest in the Fresno State Invite Men’s 200m in a windy 21.98. The Boise State University senior finished 19th overall in the 100 in 10.96.