Double gold for Dalla Costa

KALE DALLA COSTA struck double gold in the Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation (COTECC) Carnival Cup yesterday at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
A week after lifting the 14 and under singles and doubles trophies in the Sagicor International Junior Tournament in St Lucia, the rapidly rising Trinidad and Tobago player accomplished the feat again.
Dalla Costa made the perfect start when he hammered Barbadian Aidan Clarke 6-0, 6-0 in the singles final.
Last year’s Junior Player of the Year only came up against foreigners in the draw and was so dominant that he won five of his six sets without dropping a game.
Dalla Costa later combined with compatriot Aaron Subero to edge Clarke and the player he allowed two games in the semis, Canadian Xavier Hastick, 6-2, 4-6, 10/7 for the doubles crown.
Brianna Harricharan teamed with the unstoppable Hanne Estrade to defeat Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith and Fernanda Marin 6-0, 6-4 for the girls’ equivalent crown.
Earlier in the day, Estrada had taken down Marin 6-2, 6-2, losing more games in the all Mexican singles final than she did in any of her first four matches en route to crushing the field in the first stage of the three-leg ITF (International Tennis Federation) circuit last week.
The 18 and under players must have been thrilled that the 13-year-old decided to return to her age-group this week but they will have to deal with her again next week as she is stepping back up in the Trinity Cup.
Jordane Dookie, the first player from this country to reach as far as the last four in an ITF event in singles at home in over a decade, was not able to advance further against the top seed yesterday.
The East Classified Triple Crown champ seemed on her way to forcing a deciding set with a 3-1 lead in the second but she lost the next five games and was defeated 6-2, 6-3 by Portugal’s Sofia Corte Real, runner-up to Estrada in last week’s Summer Bowl.
Dookie, who reached the quarter-finals of that tournament and the semis in doubles, just barely failed to reach her first final at this level when she and Colombian Valery Gomez were edged 7-5, 5-7 (5/7), 10/5 by second seeds Cookie Jarvis-Tredgett and American Narala Tejaswini.
Cameron Wong was the other T&T player in the last four and she and Mexican Fernanda Sandaval were beaten 6-3, 6-1 by top seeds Medha Chandana of United States and Corte Real.
The tournament will conclude today with both singles and doubles final, from 9 a.m.