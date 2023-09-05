Double gold for four juniors in ‘Nationals’

Chloe Fraser

OUTSTANDING PERFORMER: Chloe Fraser

CHLOE FRASER, Malik Gopaul, Daniel Bhim and Elizabeth Rajah captured two titles apiece in the junior events of the National Table Tennis Championships recently at two venues in east Trinidad.

Fraser struck gold in the Under-15 and 19 divisions at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua, and then went on to lift the women’s singles trophy at Dr Joao Havelange Centre Of Excellence, Macoya.

The France-based player overwhelmed Lyllana Boodhan 11-3, 11-5, 11-2 in the Under-15 final, and took the Under-19 crown with a hard-fought 11-9, 9-11, 11-5, 10-12, 12-10 victory over Imani Edwards-Taylor, the player she later beat in the open singles title match.

Priyanka Khellawan was also in the Under-19 draw, but the former three-time Caribbean Under-13 champion was edged 10-12, 11-5, 8-11, 11-8, 11-6 by Edwards-Taylor, the player she had beaten in the Under-19 and 21 finals of the Silver Bowl Championships in May.

Rattoo and Gopaul beat the same player for both their titles. The latter, who like Fraser is based in France and plays for Smalta Crusaders, roared back from two games to love down to deny Gabriel John 10-12, 8-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-8 in the Under-15 final.

But Gopaul only needed four games (13-11, 3-11, 11-9, 11-6) to dispose of the Carenage Blasters player for the Under-19 crown.

Bhim brushed aside Aaron Noel 11-4, 11-8, 11-2 in the Under-11 final, but was forced to work much harder to get home 11-4, 12-10, 12-10 when they squared off for the Under-13 title.

Rajah won all three matches in three straight games for the Under-11 crown, and after nosing out Jinai Samuel 11-9, 11-7, 7-11, 8-11, 12-10 in the Under-13 semi-finals, she defeated Jannah Mohammed 11-7, 13-11, 11-8 for gold in the Under-13 category.

Zuri Radge Coomar won both matches in a straight round-robin event for the under-9 girls’ title, and Zayden Sagramsingh, who made a tremendous splash when he lifted the “Silver Bowl” C class trophy in May, cruised past Trent Samuel 11-3, 11-4, 11-4 for the boys’ equivalent crown.

The Under-9, 11 and 13 divisions took place in Macoya, while the Under-15 and 19 categories were contested in Tacarigua.

