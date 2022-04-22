KALE Dalla Costa struck gold twice as Trinidad and Tobago players swept all five titles on the final day of the CO Williams Barbados Junior Tennis Tournament Thursday at the Barbados Tennis Association, National Tennis Centre.
Players from this country dominated the tournament to such an extent that they captured ten of the 12 titles.
The top-seeded Dalla Costa, ranked seventh in COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation), crushed second-seeded Canadian Thomas O’Neill 6-1, 6-1 in the 14 & under singles final. The 2019 Caribbean 12 & under champion and compatriot Aaron Subero later defeated O’Neill and Barbadian Aidan Clarke in two tiebreak sets, 7-3, 7-5, for the doubles crown.
Brianna Harricharan, who was upset 6-2, 6-2 by compatriot Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith the day before in the singles final, combined with compatriot Gabriella Prince to take out Madison Khan and Shiloh Walker 6-1, 6-1 in an all-T&T girls’ equivalent final.
The siblings of the champs clashed in the final of the consolation draw. (for players who did not qualify for the main draw), and Brian Harricharan was a 4-0, 5-3 winner over Malcolm Prince, who had upset title favourite Subero 4-2, 4-1 in the semi-finals.
Khan captured the girls’ equivalent title with a convincing 4-1, 4-1 triumph over American Cydney Roberts, who reached the doubles semis alongside Campbell-Smith before going down 6-1, 6-3 to eventual champs Brianna and Gabriella. The only titles that T&T players did not capture were in the boys’ 12 & under main draw and consolation events on Wednesday. Campbell-Smith’s sister Abba lifted the singles trophy and combined with runner-up Amia Jn Marie of St Lucia for the doubles crown.
Khan’s brother Christopher, who was narrowly beaten in the consolation semis, and Jack Brown recovered from a 6-1 first set thrashing to edge top-seeded St Lucians Alhil Cyril and Denney Estava 7-5, 10/4 in the boys’ equivalent final. And Suri Ramcharan cruised past Micah Austin 4-0, 4-2 for the consolation trophy.