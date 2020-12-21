Sports Daily

RAVAL DEONARINE and Savitri Singh captured double crowns recently in the Promenade Tennis Club Tournament at the club’s clay courts, Paradise Pasture, San Fernando.

Deonarine, a former national Under-16 champion, in his first tournament in almost a decade, whipped Donald Harriram 6-3, 6-2 for the singles title.

And the 28-year-old son of former national cricketer and former national top-five tennis player Ravi Deonarine, combined with Ken Corbie to brush aside Ramesh Ramdhan and Donald Harriram 6-3, 6-0 in the doubles final.

Singh, who lost the final in a third-set tiebreak two years ago to current national and Tranquillity Open Over-35 champion Farah Chautilal, lost just one game from two matches in a straight round-robin event for the women’s crown.

Kelta Satahoo, the 2010 and ’11 champ, was outclassed 6-0, 6-1 while her daughter Sharon failed to trouble the scorer against the winner. Singh and Ann Hicks lifted the doubles trophy after taking down Kelta and Sharon 4-2, 4-2.

The Satahoo family did manage one gold medal as Kelta’s husband Robert marched past Roger Seepersad 6-1, 6-1 in the C class final.

The mixed doubles event was expected to be completed over the weekend, but that was not possible because of rain.

