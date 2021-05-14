Double silver for Stanisclaus

Ayla Stanisclaus captured two silver medals at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division 1 Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Texas, USA, on Thursday.
Stanisclaus got home in 11.46 seconds for second spot in the women’s 100 metres final. And in the 200 championship race, the New Mexico Junior College sprinter claimed the runner-up spot in a personal best 23.30. In her qualifying round races, Stanisclaus clocked 11.43 in the 100 and 23.50 in the longer sprint.
Justin Guy got to the line in a wind-aided 14 seconds flat to bag bronze in the men’s 110m hurdles. Guy clocked 14.07 in the preliminaries. His South Plains College teammate, Camille Lewis finished fourth in the women’s 400m hurdles final in one minute, 02.79 seconds. She also competed in the high jump, finishing eighth with a 1.58 metres clearance.
Lewis anchored her school to bronze in the women’s 4x400m relay, the South Plains quartet producing a 3:44.81 run. Lewis was also part of the South Plains team that secured 4x800 bronze in 9:52.10. Zinara Lesley’s Cowley College finished 10th overall in 10:06.08.
New Mexico’s Tyrell Edwards clocked a personal best 10.37 seconds for seventh spot in the men’s 100m final. Butler Community College sprinter Jerod Elcock was 13th overall in 10.48, while New Mexico students, Aaron Brewster and Timothy Frederick were 28th and 32nd, respectively, in 10.70 and 10.82. Brewster’s 10.70 run was wind-assisted. Edwards was 14th fastest in the 200 in 21.24.
Elcock and another Trinidad and Tobago athlete, Judah Taylor helped Butler to bronze in the men’s 4x400m relay in 3:09.56. Butler clocked 3:08.98 in the preliminaries. Elcock was part of the Butler 4x1 team that finished fourth in the final in 39.80 seconds. The seventh-placed New Mexico quartet--including Brewster, Edwards and Frederick—clocked 40.78.
Lesley finished 11th in the women’s 1500m final in 5:08.97. She was faster in the qualifying round, getting home in 5:00.08. Lesley was 19th fastest in the 800 in 2:28.32. And Taylor was 23rd overall in the men’s 400 in 49.80 seconds.
South Plains won the women’s team title with 110.333 points, edging New Mexico (108) into second spot. Cowley (16) finished 14th. South Plains shared the men’s team title with Barton County Community College, both schools accumulating 101 points. New Mexico (39) and Butler (16) were sixth and 14th, respectively.
At the Jamaica Qualification Time Trial meet in Spanish Town, Jamaica, last Saturday, Emmanuel Callender finished seventh in his section and 18th overall in the men’s 100m dash. The 2008 Olympic 4x100m gold medallist clocked 10.75 seconds.