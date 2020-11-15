Double training sessions for Windies

Now back to full training, West Indies cricketers had double training sessions for the Test team on Saturday before taking on New Zealand ‘A’ in the first of a couple three-day warm-up matches.
The first Test takes place from December 2-6 at Seedon Park. However, the series officially begins with the first of two T20 Internationals on November 27, with the other two days later.
Left-handed batsman Darren Bravo and pacer Shannon Gabriel, the only Trinidad and Tobago players on the West Indies Test squad, both trained. It might have been great relief to coach Phil Simmons, who has admitted that his team might be short of match fitness
Players breached isolation
All members of the West Indies team were recently denied training privileges after some players breached managed isolation rules inside their Christchurch facility.
The team was prevented from training in their final three days at an isolation facility.
There was no risk to the public as no member of the West Indian touring party left the isolation facility. Several members of the team touring New Zealand — believed to be four or five players — were caught on CCTV sharing food and socialising in hallways at the Chateau on the Park hotel in Christchurch.
The breach led to the Ministry of Health revoking the team’s exemption to train for the final three days while in isolation.
All members of the West Indies team passed Covid-19 tests before the contingent departed for Queenstown, where they will be playing a three-day, warm-up match against New Zealand ‘A’ starting this Friday.