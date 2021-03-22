Janae De Gannes notched a superb double on Sunday, securing gold in the girls’ under-17 100 metres and long jump events at the National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAAATT) Track and Field Series #5 meet.
De Gannes scorched the Hasely Crawford Stadium track, getting to the line in a personal best 12.13 seconds to take top spot in the century.
The clocking earned the 14-year-old Concorde athlete ninth spot on the 2021 world performance list for under-16 athletes.
De Gannes was even more impressive in the long jump, disturbing the sand at 6.06 metres. The leap was a new T&T under-16 record, bettering her own 5.69m standard.
De Gannes is second on the 2021 world under-16 list, behind Australian Delta Amidzovski, the global leader at 6.25m. De Gannes also features prominently on the under-18 list, the Bishop Anstey High School (BAHS) Port of Spain third-former jumping from 15th to fourth. Amidzovski, 14, is the under-18 leader as well, and also holds top spot among the under-20s. De Gannes is 11th on the under-20 list.
Another Concorde athlete, Gianna Paul finished second to De Gannes in the long jump with a 5.54m leap. Paul was the class of the girls’ under-17 high jump field, clearing the bar at 1.63m.
Leah Bertrand enjoyed a runaway victory in the women’s 100m, getting to the line in 12.03 seconds to finish ahead of Kamaria Durant (12.46). Shaniqua Bascombe was first to the line in the girls’ under-20 100, stopping the clock at 12.22.
A wind-assisted 10.72 seconds run earned Omari Lewis the men’s 100m title. Devin Augustine’s 11.06 clocking was good enough for gold in the boys’ under-20 100. Jordan Noel won the boys’ under-17 event in 11.57.
Jonathan Farinha produced the fastest 400-metre run on the day, completing his lap of the track in 48.45 seconds to win the men’s event. Shakeem McKay’s 49.04 clocking earned him top spot in the boys’ under-20 400. Natasha Fox was golden in the girls’ under-20 one-lap in 57.47, while boys’ under-17 honours went to Keone John in 50.27.
Four-time Olympian Cleopatra Borel threw 16.12m in the women’s shot put. In the men’s javelin, Olympic hopeful Shakiel Waithe landed the spear 77.58m.
Nathaniel Mathura threw a personal best 59.49m for gold in the boys’ under-20 javelin. Dorian Charles was the best on show in the boys’ under-17 event, producing a 50.77m effort. Kenika Cassar topped the girls’ under-17 field with a 39.75m throw.
Savion Joseph produced a 7.05m leap to win the boys’ under-20 long jump, finishing ahead of Aaron Antoine (6.66m) and Jean-Jon Matthews (6.33m).
Hezekiel Romeo threw 17.48m for victory in the men’s shot put. Jaden James (12.30m) won the boys’ under-20 event, while Kyle Manswell (11.46m) did the same in the boys’ under-17 category.
The girls’ under-20 shot put title went to Brianna Percy (11.62m). And Tshian Noray (9.13m) emerged victorious among the under-17 girls.
Kayleigh Forde returned a time of five minutes, 10.24 seconds for a comfortable victory in the girls’ under-17 1500m.
And Karessa Kirton clocked 16 seconds flat to triumph in the girls’ under-20 100m hurdles.