DOUBLING DOWN

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force fast bowler Anderson Phillip is not deterred after being overlooked for the recent Cricket West Indies Best vs Best trial matches ahead of the Test tour to Sri Lanka and is doubling his efforts in anticipation of the return of regional four-day cricket in February next year.
Phillip, who missed the Best vs Best game ahead of the South Africa series in the Caribbean earlier this year, following the tragic death of his brother Josiah in a motorcycle accident in May, was overlooked for the two three-day games played in Antigua, prior to the West Indies team being selected for a two-Test tour of Sri Lanka.
Despite not including Phillip in the mix this time around, CWI lead selector Roger Harper said the pacer, who made his One-Day International debut earlier his year, has not been forgotten as far as the red ball format is concerned.
“Anderson was not part of these Best vs Best games and the issue we have here is that in these games, only a limited number can take part and we wanted to make it a little more concentrated, so we had less numbers here because we knew that we were only getting a couple of games and it was only three-day games,” Harper told the media during a Zoom press conference last week.
“We wanted to have a bit more concentrated and focused preparations, but certainly Anderson has not been written off. He had an outstanding four-day season in 2020 when he last played, which brought him to prominence,” Harper explained.
“We know what he is capable of and that is why the director is urgently seeking opportunities to get back to four-day cricket and to have the competition played in the next year, so we can have all these players showcasing their talents and producing performances that really push their names forward for spots,” adding, “We have not forgotten about Anderson and his capabilities as far as red ball cricket is concerned.”
Phillip took 21 wickets in three matches at the start of 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic ended the regional four-day competition with the final two matches of the season not being played. He bagged 28 wickets in eight matches in the 2018-19 four-day season.
Phillip, speaking to the Express following a Red Force training session at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain earlier this week, said he is focused on putting in the work so he will be ready for the next opportunity whenever it comes.
“I have been performing in the past two or three seasons which I thought would have at least given me an edge in terms of selection for the Best vs Best, but nevertheless I am taking this time now to put in more work so whenever that opportunity does come around again, I will be able to make the best use of it,” Phillip emphasised.
The right-arm pacer said he is in a much better place mentally after taking some time for himself following the death of his brother and is more focused than ever on cementing his place in the regional side. He made his West Indies ODI debut against Sri Lanka in March following some good performances in the successful Red Force Super50 campaign but he said that was just the start for him.
“It was a great feeling because it was like I was living my dream. To be honest, I expected to get selected for West Indies in the red ball format seeing that last few four-day appearances have been successful for me, but nevertheless I have also been performing in the white-ball arena in the Super50 as well,” he revealed.
“So, I expected to be selected for red ball cricket but like I said it was a dream come true for me so it doesn’t really matter in which format, I just want to play and represent West Indies,” Phillip added. “It was just one game I played and it is not like I am cemented in the team. It is difficult to get in and even more so to stay in so it is still a work in progress.” Phillip continued: “I took some time for myself but I am back out now and I am just training harder and putting in more effort in each and everything I do and working towards where I want to be.” Of his brother, who was 23, Phillip said he was a gym instructor and was a physical education teacher at Sevilla Private Primary School and would often train with him when available.
Phillip said he will be continuing to do those training exercises as a way to keep his brother’s memory alive. “Sometimes on afternoons he would call me to do some cross-fit and we usually trained together when I was available. I am doing my personal stuff at home and I keep the cross-fit going because that is something we would have grown accustomed to doing together,” said Phillip.
And as far as four-day cricket is concerned, Phillip said he is fit, mentally and physically, and ready to go. CWI director cricket Jimmy Adams said last week that, “red ball cricket is now our number one priority going into the new year” and that plans were being drawn up to have five rounds of four-day cricket next year.
“The plan as it stands now is that we begin in early February and play a minimum of five rounds of four-day cricket between February and May. So it is a priority and we are looking to kick off regional four-day cricket in early February,” Adams said.
Reacting to that news, Phillip said he is eyeing those matches to continue to press for a red ball pick. “It is something I am really looking forward to because I have been getting some good returns in four-day cricket before Covid-19 and I have not gotten much opportunities since then, so I am looking forward to the return of the four-day competition so I can actually get an opportunity to perform and perhaps open up a few more doors,” he said.
“I would definitely say I place a lot of emphasis on challenging myself. So this season is shorter but it is still one where I want to challenge myself and catch the attention of the selectors also,” he concluded.