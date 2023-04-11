Dougdeen comes from behind

NIRAV DOUGDEEN is the only player from the host country in today’s boys’ 14 & under semi-finals of the COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Trinity Cup yesterday at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
The son of former champion junior Roshni Naraynsingh looked to be heading for the exit when he failed to trouble the scorer in the opening set of his quarter-final encounter against Neevin Marcus.
But Dougdeen, runner-up in his age-group in the Catch National Junior Championships last week, roared back to take down his Curacao opponent 0-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Connor Carrington and Jovan Garibana, the other players who represented Trinidad and Tobago in the World Junior Tournament last month in the Dominican Republic, were both eliminated in yesterday’s quarters.
St Lucian Alhil Cyril was a 6-4, 6-4 winner over Garibana, after defeating Brian Harricharan by the same score in Monday’s first round.
Brandon Bridgewater of Curacao denied Carrington 6-3, 6-3, and Nathan De Nobrega completed the semi-final line-up, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 over El Salvador’s Mateo Gutierres, who had dismissed Darius Rahaman 7-5, 6-2 the day before.
Campbell-Smith sisters Em-Miryam and Abba were beaten in the girls’ equivalent semis.
After a 5-7, 6-0, 6-1 triumph over Zahra Shamsi the day before, Tobagonian Makeda Bain defeated Abba 7-6 (7/2), 6-2, after managing just two games when they met for the “Catch” 12 & under crown last Thursday.
Older sister Em-Miryam had gained revenge over Gabriella Prince (6-4, 6-2) on Monday for upsetting her in the “Catch” 14 & under semis.
But the fourth-ranked player in COTECC went down 6-4, 7-5 yesterday to Keziah Fluonia, who had taken down “Catch” age-group runner-up Madison Khan 6-4, 6-2 in Monday’s first round.
The final will take place today, along with the boys’ semis and the beginning of the knockout draws in the 12 & under age-group.
First serve is 9 a.m.