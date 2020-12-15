Douglas, Cottoy shine at Oval

DERRON DOUGLAS and Jonathon Cottoy picked up from where they left off before the coronavirus (Covid-19) shutdown over the weekend in the QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Junior Invitational Table Tennis Tournament, at their Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.
Table tennis was the first sport in the country affected by the pandemic and this one was the first one in the sport since the Silver Bowl Championship was postponed in the middle of March.
Douglas and Cottoy had won titles in the Silver Bowl Junior Championships the weekend before and they were among the champions in this inaugural competition. Silver Bowl Under-18 and 21 champ Douglas is ranked fourth overall in the country and he expectedly cruised to the Under-18 crown without dropping a game.
After halting Nicholas Lee 11-9, 12-10, 11-8 in the semifinals, the Tobagonian triumphed 11-8, 11-8, 11-4 over Vasesh Ramphalie, who had roared back from two games to love to stun Nicholas O’Young 10-12, 5-11, 11-9, 11-2, 13-11 and book his place in the final.
O’Young did not walk away empty-handed, though, as he almost allowed a two-game to love lead to slip again before recovering in the nick to edge Jamali Mauge 11-8, 11-9, 8-11, 9-11, 11-8 for the Under-15 crown.
It was sweet revenge as the Tobagonian had prevailed in three straight games when they squared off in the “Silver Bowl” final in March.
The story was the same in the Under-13 division, as after losing in straight games in the “Silver Bowl” final, Malik Gopaul took down Gabriel John 11-6, 11-9, 13-11 in the final.
Gopaul had been forced to go right down to the wire to defeat the other “Silver Bowl” Under-13 champ, Chloe Fraser, 4-11, 11-9, 10-12, 11-8, 11-4 in the round before.
Cottoy took down both Bhim brothers en route to the Under-11 title. The Silver Bowl Under-11 champ first dismissed Joshua 11-8, 11-4, 11-5 and then struck gold with a 4-11, 11-8, 11-8, 12-10 victory over Daniel, who has lifted the trophy in his last four attempts in the Under-9 age-group.