Douglas, Fraser unbeaten in national trials

Derron Douglas

: Derron Douglas

DERRON DOUGLAS and Chloe Fraser expectedly played unbeaten to win the national Under-21 table tennis trials last weekend at the Queen’s Park Cricket Club Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

There were only three females involved and 2019 national Under-11 and 13 champion Fraser edged Imani Edwards-Taylor in five games for the top spot after also having to go the distance to prevail when they met for the Tobago Open title last month.

Both players had earlier whipped Derah Ramoutar in three straight games.

Overwhelming favourite Douglas brushed aside Joshua Maxwell, Abraham Francis and N’kosi Rouse in three straight, but had to go the distance against Javier King and Emanuel Chuniesingh, who ended up trailing the field without a victory.

Maxwell was expected to finish second and he whipped Rouse and Chuniesingh in three, King in four and edged Francis in five to do so.

QPCC Parkites swept the first three places as King edged Francis and Rouse for third after they all won two of their five matches.

The Tobagonian had the best win-loss ratio (11 games won to 11 lost) of the three, while Rouse was fourth (eight and nine) and Francis (eight and 11) ended in the penultimate spot.

The 17-year-old Douglas, who finished the 2019 season as the fifth-ranked player in the country, led Parkites to the title in the inaugural Champions League last month.

Selected male results: J. King bt N. Rouse 3-2, E Chuniesingh 3-0, lost 2-3 to Douglas, 1-3 to Maxwell, 2-3 to Francis.

N Rouse – bt A. Francis 3-0, E. Chuniesingh 3-0, lost 0-3 to Douglas, 0-3 to Maxwell, 2-3 to King.

A Francis bt E Chuniesingh 3-0, J. King 3-2, lost 0-3 to Douglas, 2-3 to Maxwell and 0-3 to Rouse.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Campbell tops pursuiters in TTCF Assessment

Campbell tops pursuiters in TTCF Assessment

AKIL CAMPBELL of PSL posted the fastest time in the Male individual pursuit event when the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF) Assessment session concluded Friday evening at the National Cycling Centre in Balmain, Couva.

Pollard sends Mumbai to top

Pollard sends Mumbai to top

Man-of-the-Match Kieron Pollard smashed a late order cameo and then sent down two miserly overs during the crucial middle period as reigning champions Mumbai Indians successfully defended a modest 150 to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs in the Indian Premier League here yesterday.

Mahase shines in trials

Mahase shines in trials

East/North East Under-19 captain Anderson Mahase led from the front with both bat and ball to deliver an easy four-wicket victory over South East/South in the latest game of the ongoing Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Under-19 trials at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday.

Douglas, Fraser unbeaten in national trials

Douglas, Fraser unbeaten in national trials

DERRON DOUGLAS and Chloe Fraser expectedly played unbeaten to win the national Under-21 table tennis trials last weekend at the Queen’s Park Cricket Club Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

MLS deal for Luke Singh

MLS deal for Luke Singh

LUKE SINGH has joined Kevin Molino (Columbus Crew), Joevin Jones (Inter Miami) and goalkeeper Greg Ramjitsingh (Philadelphia Union) as Trinidad and Tobago players with Major League Soccer (MLS) teams

STILL IN PLAY

STILL IN PLAY

While the West Indies Championship four-day competition has not come off so far this year, Cricket West Indies (CWI) director of cricket Jimmy Adams insisted that the tournament is not off the table even as contingency 