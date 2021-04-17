Douglas, Fraser unbeaten in national trials

DERRON DOUGLAS and Chloe Fraser expectedly played unbeaten to win the national Under-21 table tennis trials last weekend at the Queen’s Park Cricket Club Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.
There were only three females involved and 2019 national Under-11 and 13 champion Fraser edged Imani Edwards-Taylor in five games for the top spot after also having to go the distance to prevail when they met for the Tobago Open title last month.
Both players had earlier whipped Derah Ramoutar in three straight games.
Overwhelming favourite Douglas brushed aside Joshua Maxwell, Abraham Francis and N’kosi Rouse in three straight, but had to go the distance against Javier King and Emanuel Chuniesingh, who ended up trailing the field without a victory.
Maxwell was expected to finish second and he whipped Rouse and Chuniesingh in three, King in four and edged Francis in five to do so.
QPCC Parkites swept the first three places as King edged Francis and Rouse for third after they all won two of their five matches.
The Tobagonian had the best win-loss ratio (11 games won to 11 lost) of the three, while Rouse was fourth (eight and nine) and Francis (eight and 11) ended in the penultimate spot.
The 17-year-old Douglas, who finished the 2019 season as the fifth-ranked player in the country, led Parkites to the title in the inaugural Champions League last month.
Selected male results: J. King bt N. Rouse 3-2, E Chuniesingh 3-0, lost 2-3 to Douglas, 1-3 to Maxwell, 2-3 to Francis.
N Rouse – bt A. Francis 3-0, E. Chuniesingh 3-0, lost 0-3 to Douglas, 0-3 to Maxwell, 2-3 to King.
A Francis bt E Chuniesingh 3-0, J. King 3-2, lost 0-3 to Douglas, 2-3 to Maxwell and 0-3 to Rouse.