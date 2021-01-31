Douglas sparkles

DERRON DOUGLAS won both matches and collected the Most Valuable Player (MVP) prize as QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Parkites got off the mark on the second attempt when the inaugural Table Tennis Champions League continued Saturday night.
After being edged 3-2 by Solo Crusaders in the opening fixture of the tournament last Monday, the title favourites prevented Renegades from winning their second straight with a 3-1 triumph at their Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.
Douglas, ranked fourth in the country, got the ball rolling by whipping former top-ten player Kenneth Parmanand 11-6, 12-10, 11-6, and the 17-year-old Tobagonian came back to put the icing on the cake with an 11-8, 7-11, 11-6, 11-8 triumph over Kenneth Parmanand.
Parmanand, the top-ranked player of 2016 and ’17, had earned Renegades’ only point earlier when he defeated top-ten player Joshua Maxwell 11-9, 15-13, 5-11, 11-7 for his second win from as many matches since his competitive return, from a two-year absence, last Thursday night against Southerners.
But right after, Parkites took the lead again when Aaron Edwards, another top-ten player in their powerful squad, defeated former top-ten player Franklyn Seechan 12-10, 8-11, 11-7, 11-9.
Renegades, a combination of former WASA Club players, and Parkites were not the only teams win one victory from two fixtures in the first week, as Survivors, Southerners and Solo Crusaders are also in this boat.
WASA, led by two-time national champ and tournament organiser Curtis Humphreys, was the only team to win both times as they whipped Survivors 3-1 and edged Crusaders 3-2. Meanwhile, D’Abadie Youths are the only team to taste defeat both times.
An MVP award is been presented in every fixture, but if there were weekly MVP prizes the first week winner would definitely be Anthony “Sandfly” Brown.
Competing for the first time in well over a year, the former national champ won all four of his matches, and his scalps included Douglas and the Humphreys brothers, Curtis and Alaric. Brown will be in the spotlight again when Crusaders travel to Endeavour Extension Road to face Survivors in today’s only fixture from 6.30 p.m.
Isa Mohammed, who won both matches including a stunning four-game triumph over the eight-ranked Anson Wellington in a 3-2 victory over D’Abadie on Thursday night, is expected to lead Survivors again.
The seven teams of A1 and A2 players are involved in two rounds of round-robin action (home-and-away) and the champions should be crowned by mid-March. The first round is expected to conclude next weekend and the second will be played over the following three weeks.
This is the first open tournament in the sport in the country since the end of 2019 as table tennis was virtually non-existent last year because of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.