Douglas wins twice

DERRON DOUGLAS won both his matches in vain when the Caribbean Youth Table Tennis Championship served off yesterday in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-19 Boys team was edged 3-2 by the host country, but would have been heavily favoured after press time last night against the Haitians, who defaulted against Guyana yesterday.

The winners of this morning’s Guyana/T&T clash are expected to finish second in Group Two and advance to the semi-finals.

Puerto Rico crushed Jamaica 3-0 and were scheduled to face the other team in Group One, St Lucia, last night.

Douglas, ranked fourth in the country, defeated Abit Tejada 12-10, 12-14, 11-7, 11-7 yesterday to force the deciding match after an 11-9, 11-9, 15-13 triumph over Christopher Rodriguez to level proceedings at one.

Samuel Humphreys, who lost the opener 11-2, 11-3, 11-6 to Tejada, drew first blood in the decider 11-9, before losing the other three games 11-2, 11-7, 11-6 to Rodriguez.

Ameer Mohammed lost the other match in the fixture 11-3, 12-10, 11-7 to Yoel Mendoza.

T&T’s Boys Under-15 quartet of Malik Gopaul, Josiah Joseph, Ethan Ramcharan and Sekel McIntosh was scheduled to tackle Puerto Rico after press time in their opening Group One fixture.

Their second and final fixture will be against Grenada this morning.

The Dominican Republic, Guyana and Jamaica are in Group Two and the top two teams from each round-robin group will advance to the semis.

The team events will conclude on Sunday and singles and doubles action will take place over the following three days.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

START PACKING

START PACKING

Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) stakeholders are eager to see local football removed from the hands of the FIFA-appointed normalisation committee chairman Robert Hadad and put back under the control of Association members in the soonest time possible.

Pollard toils again, Mumbai Indians win

Kieron Pollard’s nightmare Indian Premier League campaign continued yesterday, the former West Indies white-ball captain recording yet another failure in spite of Mumbai Indians’ second win on the trot.

The 34-year-old scraped only four as Mumbai rallied to 177 for six off their 20 overs at Brabourne Stadium, Ishan Kishan scoring 45, Tim David 44 not out and captain Rohit Sharma, 43.

Skipper Pooran to fashion his own style

Skipper Pooran to fashion his own style

Newly appointed West Indies white ball captain Nicholas Pooran has declared he intends to develop his own style of leadership in his new role.

The 26-year-old Trinidadian, who was named One-Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 International (T20I) skipper to replace Kieron Pollard who resigned suddenly from international cricket last month, said he believes he is equipped for the job.

QPCC 1 win Parkite derby

QPCC 1 win Parkite derby

Queen’s Park Cricket Club started their Premiership 1 T20 title defence with an easy nine-wicket victory over Queen’s Park Cricket Club 2 in their Group B match on the second day of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board T20 Festival at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday.

Hamilton pushes back against ‘bling’ ban

Hamilton pushes back against ‘bling’ ban

Lewis Hamilton turned up yesterday at the Miami Grand Prix wearing every piece of jewelry he could fit on his body, an apparent protest of a crackdown on body piercings by the FIA motorsports governing organisation.

“I couldn’t get any more jewelry on today,” the seven-time world champion said.

Douglas wins twice

DERRON DOUGLAS won both his matches in vain when the Caribbean Youth Table Tennis Championship served off yesterday in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-19 Boys team was edged 3-2 by the host country, but would have been heavily favoured after press time last night against the Haitians, who defaulted against Guyana yesterday.