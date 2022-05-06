Douglas wins twice

DERRON DOUGLAS won both his matches in vain when the Caribbean Youth Table Tennis Championship served off yesterday in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-19 Boys team was edged 3-2 by the host country, but would have been heavily favoured after press time last night against the Haitians, who defaulted against Guyana yesterday.
The winners of this morning’s Guyana/T&T clash are expected to finish second in Group Two and advance to the semi-finals.
Puerto Rico crushed Jamaica 3-0 and were scheduled to face the other team in Group One, St Lucia, last night.
Douglas, ranked fourth in the country, defeated Abit Tejada 12-10, 12-14, 11-7, 11-7 yesterday to force the deciding match after an 11-9, 11-9, 15-13 triumph over Christopher Rodriguez to level proceedings at one.
Samuel Humphreys, who lost the opener 11-2, 11-3, 11-6 to Tejada, drew first blood in the decider 11-9, before losing the other three games 11-2, 11-7, 11-6 to Rodriguez.
Ameer Mohammed lost the other match in the fixture 11-3, 12-10, 11-7 to Yoel Mendoza.
T&T’s Boys Under-15 quartet of Malik Gopaul, Josiah Joseph, Ethan Ramcharan and Sekel McIntosh was scheduled to tackle Puerto Rico after press time in their opening Group One fixture.
Their second and final fixture will be against Grenada this morning.
The Dominican Republic, Guyana and Jamaica are in Group Two and the top two teams from each round-robin group will advance to the semis.
The team events will conclude on Sunday and singles and doubles action will take place over the following three days.