DOWN TO 22

Twenty-two cricketers are still in the running to make the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force Super50 squad and will get a final opportunity to address the selectors in two trial matches, scheduled for Monday and Wednesday.
Chairman of Red Force selectors Rajendra Mangalie confirmed yesterday that the squad was cut to 22 in order to facilitate two final practice/trial matches before the final squad in selected next Thursday.
The Super50 Cup is scheduled to take place in Antigua in February, however, all teams have to submit their final squads to CWI by next Friday.
Mangalie, speaking to the Express yesterday, confirmed that the squad was trimmed from 36 with the 22 players competing in two matches before the final 15-member squad is finalised.
The decision to host two additional trial matches became necessary after two of the scheduled three practice/trial games last week had to be abandoned at the National Cricket Centre, in Couva.
The players were scheduled to play the final practice/trial match at the NCC yesterday. But a wet outfield forced that game to be called off.
Instead, the players, led by Kieron Pollard, took part in a training session at the centre. Dwayne Bravo was also part of the session. But Mangalie said the all-rounder’s role in the team is that of a mentor to the players. Mangalie said while (DJ) Bravo will not be in the Super50 squad, his role is a significant one.
Meanwhile, Red Force head coach David Furlonge said that while they did not get to play a match yesterday, he is of the view that the players still got something out of their practice session.
“Practice today was good and the players still got something out of it,” he told the Express. “The batsmen got a knock in the middle and that is good for them and although you could not see it from the outside, the bowlers did challenge the batsmen in certain areas, so there was a lot of competition out there,” he added.
Asked about Dwayne Bravo’s role in the team’s preparations, Furlonge said the all-rounder is playing an important role. “Dwayne has been there and he is challenging the fast bowlers to bowl in certain areas and he is giving them scenarios when they run in, so they are enjoying that,” the Red Force coach explained.
Monday’s practice/trial match will be played at the NCC while Wednesday’s game is scheduled for Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain.
Red Force provisional squad: Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Sunil Narine, Jyd Goolie, Tion Webster, Jayden Seales, Khary Pierre, Mark Deyal, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed, Ravi Rampaul, Isaiah Rajah, Kjorn Ottley, Yannic Cariah, Anderson Phillip, Akeal Hosein, Rayad Emrit, Terrence Hinds, Imran Khan, Lendl Simmons, Denesh Ramdin. Dwayne Bravo (mentor).