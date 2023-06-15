THE inaugural champions of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) top flight will be decided on tomorrow’s final match day, when current leaders Defence Force (53 pts) and second-placed AC Port of Spain (52 pts) meet at the Larry Gomes Stadium, in Malabar, Arima, from 4 p.m.
The match is a must-win for Defence Force as the “Capital Boyz” still have a rescheduled outstanding match to play against Prisons FC.
The top two separated themselves from the other contenders with hard-fought victories, as all four of the top teams met at the Phase 2 La Horquetta complex on Wednesday night. Defence Force led all the way when stopping Terminix La Horquetta Rangers 4-2, while an injury-time Duane Muckette penalty secured the “Capital Boyz” a somewhat fortuitous 3-2 win over Club Sando.
AC Port of Spain were minutes away from dropping vital points when Muckette struck. They were being overrun by Club Sando and in danger of all their season’s good work being unravelled when Muckette won and converted a penalty, two minutes into second-half added-on time, to secure full points.
Nathaniel James gave Club Sando an early lead. But before the half ended AC PoS were leading 2-1, through a downward back-post header from defender Robert Primus. And Sedale McLean caressed in the go-ahead goal, after Jameel “Shooter” Neptune chested down Muckette’s free-kick in the penalty area and fed a pass back to McLean, on the edge of the box.
A close-up Nicholas Dillion finish saw Club Sando equalise at 2-2 just three minutes into the second half.
But the Southerners, who wasted several other good chances, were punished when a rash defensive tackle just inside the penalty area gave Muckette the chance to beat goalkeeper Miles Goodman from the penalty spot, late in the match.
While his team was under pressure, AC PoS goalkeeper Jadel Poon-Lewis put in some good saves to keep Club Sando at bay, and was named Man of the Match.
“The next game is Defence Force, they right on our heels. It will be a very tactical battle,” said a relieved AC PoS head-coach Walt Noreiga after the match.
Army goalkeeper Christopher Biggette also won Man of the Match award during a very stretched event, where both teams had many scoring chances. Defence Force had the better start and also got the early lead when defender Justin Garcia converted a fifth-minute penalty after a foul on former Ranger, Kaihim Thomas.
Rangers took over, with veteran striker Atualla Guerra looking particularly dangerous on the heavy surface. But it was Isaiah Lee who scored for Rangers, curling a shot to the far corner of the net, after cutting in from the flank.
Defence Force had luck on their side to be leading 2-1 at the half, with striker Brent Sam putting a low shot past keeper Jabari Brice. Sam had done very little before, but when midfielder Justin Sadoo blocked left-back Caleb Surge’s attempt to clear danger, the ball was redirected straight down the middle to the imposing Sam, who finished with aplomb.
The Army also outscored Rangers in the second half. Cassim Keller’s cross spectacularly finding the far corner when trying to pick out Sam, giving Defence Force a 3-1 lead two minutes into the second half.
Nathaniel Garcia’s powerful free-kick in the 56th minute then got Rangers back in the match at 3-2, before Darius Olliveira scored again for Defence Force a minute into added-on time.
TTPFL Tier 1 results:
(Match Day 20)
• AC Port of Spain 3 vs Tiger Tanks Club Sando FC 2
• Defence Force FC 4 vs Terminix La Horquetta Rangers 2
• Police FC 3 vs W Connection FC 0
• Point Fortin Civic 2 vs Prison Services 2
• San Juan Jabloteh 3 vs Cunupia FC 1
• Central FC vs 1 Caledonia AIA 0
Upcoming matches:
(Tomorrow)
• Defence Force FC vs AC Port of Spain, Larry Gomes Stadium, 4 p.m.
• Police FC vs Terminix La Horquetta Rangers, Police Barracks, 4 p.m.
• Tiger Tanks Club Sando FC vs Point Fortin Civic, Manny Ramjohn Stadium, 4 p.m.
• Central FC vs W Connection FC, La Horquetta Rec Grd, 4 p.m.
• Cunupia FC vs Caledonia AIA, Arima Velodrome, 4 p.m.
• Prison Services FC vs San Juan Jabloteh, Ato Boldon Rec Grd, 4 p.m.