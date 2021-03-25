Downer to head Referees’ Association

OSMOND DOWNER was elected unopposed to the presidency of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Referees Association (TTRFA) last Sunday.

Their annual annual general meeting (AGM)—a marathon five-and-a-half-hour session—was held via the Zoom digital platform.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there was no AGM in 2020.

Downer replaced Joseph Taylor who himself was elected third vice-president. Lee Davis was chosen as first vice-president, while Franklyn Phillip won over Oswald Myers for the second vice-president position.

Boni Bishop was also unopposed as general secretary, as was Eustace Benjamin for the post of assistant secretary, administration.

Ronald Geoffrey got the nod for assistant secretary, finance, while Marcia Williams of the East Zone was re-elected as assistant secretary, operations. Danielle Williams earned more votes than Nigel Ramah to secure the public relations officer (PRO) job.

According to a release from the TTRFA, all the elected officers pledged to live up to the expectations of the TTRFA members—in their acceptance speech—in helping to promote the cause of football in general and of refereeing in particular.

The newly elected president Downer envisaged difficult times ahead for the game in the country, and pledged that the association’s representatives will continue to make valuable contributions not only on the field of play, but in the meeting rooms of the TTFA.

The elected officers, together with four representatives from each zone of the association, will now make up the General Council of the association, the main decision-making body of the ­association.

