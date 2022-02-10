Dowrich, Springer sparkle; Volcanoes dominate

Shane Dowrich marked his return to first-class cricket with a half century for the Barbados Pride, but the Windward Islands Volcanoes pair of Preston McSween and Sherman Lewis stole the show again on the second day of the West Indies four-day Championship yesterday.
At Kensington Oval, wicketkeeper/batsman Dowrich, out of the game for 14 months, stroked an impressive 86 with nine boundaries as the Pride took command of their match against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes. The Pride were dismissed by the close for 324, giving them a first innings lead of 152 runs.
Dowrich would have been disappointed when he turned a Terrance Ward delivery into Kieran Powell’s hands at midwicket. But by then, he had ensured the home side had taken control, having put on 175 for the sixth wicket with Shamar Springer who fell nine short of his century at 91 (seven fours, three sixes). The pair had come together with the Pride on 124 for five.
They made up for the tame dismissals earlier in the day of captain Kraigg Brathwaite (29) who played a rash shot at Devon Thomas to be caught behind, and Jonathan Carter who was caught by Montcin Hodge off of Rahkeem Cornwall.
Off-spinner Cornwall (four for 99) cashed in during the final session as the Pride lost their last four wickets for 25 runs.
At the Queen’s Park Oval, McSween (86, nine fours, two sixes) and Lewis (31) struck career-best knocks to help the Volcanoes to 339 in their first innings against the Guyana Harpy Eagles. The pair extended their overnight partnership of 63 to 124—a new West Indies first-class record for the last wicket, beating the 115 made by Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Brandon Bess against Barbados.
McSween (two for 44) and Lewis (three for 47) then got busy with the ball, removing the top five batters to leave the Harpy Eagles struggling on 181 for five, still trailing by 143 runs.
Their position would have been worse had it not been for an unbroken sixth wicket stand of 40 so far between left-hander Vishaul Singh (40) and all-rounder Keemo Paul (20).