DRAMATIC DEFEAT

Sport-Filler

Trinidad and Tobago senior women’s footballers fell to a dramatic 2-1 defeat to hosts Dominican Republic in the first of a two-match series played last night at the Estadio Centroamericano.

With the very last kick of the match, Dominican Republic midfielder Manuela Laredo stole the win with a long-range free kick which saw the ball sail over everyone and bounce past T&T goalkeeper Kimika Forbes, before finding the far corner of the net. The winning goal came three minutes into added-on time.

Until the late drama, the main concern for newly confirmed head coach Kenywne Jones was that his Women Warriors had failed to score more than one goal in his three matches in charge and have also not created many clear chances.

Jones maintained the starting core of his team, but also gave newcomers Asha James and Chelsi Jadoo a start, along with returning Kedie Johnson. It was a first defeat under Jones for the Women Warriors, who also drew last month’s pair of home friendly internationals with visiting Panama.

There were first half chances for both sides, yesterday, although the Dominican Republic came closest to scoring with a goal bound shot on either flank, forcing T&T keeper Forbes into action to keep her team level.

For T&T, yesterday’s best first half chances saw former captain Maylee Attin-Johnson and veteran striker Kennya “Ya Ya” Cordner both shooting tamely and straight at keeper Claudia Torres from inside the penalty area.

T&T opened the second half with captain Karyn Forbes putting a free-kick on goal and forcing keeper Torres to fan away the goal-bound shot.

But it was the home team who took a 1-0 lead in the 50th minute, with the striker Vanessa Kara having only to re-direct a square pass to beat the T&T goalkeeper from a few yards out, after the midfielder Lucia Marte far too easily eluded left-side T&T markers Johnson and Jadoo.

The lead lasted just five minutes. T&T were level at 1-1 via a gentle, but accurate penalty from James, the Tobago-born college student, who is coming off a season where she scored 14 goals for West Texas A&M in the United States and was named on the All-State second team. Former Norway-based striker Cordner won the spot-kick when bundled over by huge central defender Brianne Reid as she ran into the penalty area.

However, when it looked like the match would end tied, the Dominican Republic took it all with the winning late goal.

T&T 22-member squad:

Tenisha Palmer, Naomie Guerra, Dennecia Prince, Kimika Forbes, Kennya Cordner, Collette Morgan, Karyn Forbes, Tsianne Leander, Rhea Belgrave, Jaasiel Forde, Maylee Attin-Johnson, Chelcy Ralph, Akyla Walcott, Raenah Campbell, Liana Hinds, Kedie Johnson, Asha James, Kaydeen Jack, Chelsi Jadoo, Victoria Swift, Lauryn Hutchinson, Chrissy Mitchell.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

More ISL medals for Carter

Standout local swimmer Dylan Carter racked up three medals including one silver and two bronze on the second and final day of Match Day five of season three of the International Swimming League (ISL) at the Pieter Van Den Hoogenband Swimming Stadium in Eindhoven, Holland yesterday.

4x100m freestyle swimmers reach Pan Am Juniors final

4x100m freestyle swimmers reach Pan Am Juniors final

Team TTO swimmers qualified for the final of the Men’s 4x100 metres freestyle that was scheduled to splash off late last night, as this country got their 2021 Junior Pan American Games campaign off in earnest yesterday in Cali, Colombia.

Kenwyne Jones made full-time women’s coach

Kenwyne Jones made full-time women’s coach

KENWYNE JONES, the former men’s national striker, has been confirmed as head coach of the Trinidad and Tobago senior women’s football team.

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) made the announcement yesterday in an official media release. Jones is currently in the Dominican Republic where his charges will participate in two friendly international matches versus the Dominican Republic, the first of which took place yesterday.

DRAMATIC DEFEAT

DRAMATIC DEFEAT

Trinidad and Tobago senior women’s footballers fell to a dramatic 2-1 defeat to hosts Dominican Republic in the first of a two-match series played last night at the Estadio Centroamericano.

WI women hungry for more points

WI women hungry for more points

West Indies women’s team vice-captain Anisa Mohammed said the Caribbean side is in Zimbabwe to win all their matches in the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier and hopefully that winning momentum will serve them well in the actual World Cup next year in New Zealand.

New faces in WI white ball squads

New faces in WI white ball squads

The high-profile trio of Andre Russell, Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer have opted out of the upcoming tour of Pakistan “due to personal reasons”, in the wake of the West Indies’ ICC T20 World Cup debacle last month.