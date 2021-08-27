‘DRE RUSS’ CARNAGE

ANDRE RUSSELL blasted a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) record 14-ball, half-century, as the Jamaica Tallawahs routed the St Lucia Kings to win by 120 runs—the biggest margin of victory in CPL history—at Warner Park in St Kitts and Nevis, yesterday.
ESPNcricinfo described it as “mayhem”, as “Dre Russ” came to the wicket in the 18th over with Obed Mc Coy on a tear —the Kings pacer grabbed all three of his wickets in that over.
What ensued was carnage. Russell in characteristically devastating form pummelled the Kings bowling to help the Tallawahs post a mammoth 255 for five in their allotted 20 overs.
The powerfully-built Jamaican fired six sixes and four fours in his short but productive stay at the crease, at a strike rate of 357.14. He broke the record of JP Duminy, who had scored 50 runs in the first 15 balls in this league in CPL 2019.
“I just got there with a clear frame of mind. Kennar (Lewis) really set the tone for us. (It was) well played by the boys. As a big hitter, I come low down... Nine times out of ten I think I can do what I did today. They call this ground the bullring. It is a small ground, so once you are off target, you are bound to get hit,” Russell commented.
Besides the slaughter from Russell, the Tallawahs had contributions throughout; Chadwick Walton scored 47, Lewis 48, Haider Ali 45 and captain Rovman Powell notched 38 for the Jamaican franchise.
“(I’m) pretty satisfied (with the record score on the ground)… We know Andre (Russell) is a world-class player. We try to keep him happy. (Migael) Pretorius got wickets in the power-play. I think we are still thinking to get forward, and not get carried away. The boundaries and short straights, and wind is a factor,” Powell noted.
The Kings, faced with a mammoth 256 target for victory, never really found partnerships that would see them get close in their run chase. The Tallawahs, inserted to bat by the Kings, were given a lightning start thanks to Lewis (48, 22 balls) in an innings that included five massive sixes that soared out of the ground. He was well supported by Walton who was measured while his opening partner scored freely. But, upon Lewis’ dismissal, to Roston Chase, he opened his shoulders.
He departed for 47 but that did not slow down the Tallawahs, with fast runs coming from Ali and Powell.
And the finishing touches to a fantastic Jamaica batting performance came from Russell, with the Kings bowlers unable to find any answer to his brutal hitting. When the Kings innings got under way there were some lusty blows from Rahkeem Cornwall but then wickets began to fall regularly. The Kings lost Cornwall and Faf du Plessis in the first over and by the end of the power-play they were 66-6 and all chance of an improbable win were gone.
It was Hero CPL debutant Migael Pretorius who was the star with the ball for the Tallawahs, returning figures of four for 32. The only stand-out batsman for the Kings was the in-form Tim David, who made 56 (28 balls). He was sadly lacking for support as the St Lucia team stumbled to 135 all out.