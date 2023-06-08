Dream 11 T10 bowls off today

The expanded eight-team Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast bowls off today with former champions Blue Devils and Steelpan Players clashing in the opening match of a double-header at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, from noon.

The Steelpan Players won the inaugural edition of the tournament while the Blue Devils won the second edition. Today’s second match will see Parakeet Buccaneers taking on Soca Kings from 2.30 p.m.

The defending champions Scarlet Ibis Scorchers will be in action in tomorrow’s first game against Giants T&T.

Veteran T&T leg-spinner Imran Khan and former West Indies skipper and wicketkeeper/batsman Denesh Ramdin will line up with the Players, whom also have explosive batters Mario Belcon and Jyd Goolie in their ranks.

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils will have West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel in their side along with veteran all-rounder Rayad Emrit.

For today’s second game, Windies pacer Jayden Seales is in the Parakeet Buccaneers line-up and could make his return to competitive action following knee surgery in December.

The Buccaneers also have hard-hitting top-order batters Evin Lewis and Kjorn Ottley in their ranks.

The tournament continues with two matches every day right up to the final and third-place playoff which takes place on June 24.

Upcoming Fixtures:

(All matches @ BLCA)

(Today)

Blue Devils vs Steelpan Players, 12 Noon

Parakeet Buccaneers vs Soca Kings, 2.30 p.m.

(Tomorrow)

Giants T&T vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, 12 Noon

Swamp Army Cocrico Cavaliers vs Rungetters, 2.30 p.m.

(Sunday)

Steelpan Players vs Parakeet Buccaneers, 12 Noon

Blue Devils vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, 2.30 p.m.

