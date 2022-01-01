LAST Monday was probably the most memorable day in Prayven Badrie’s career.
Badrie booted home three of the eight winners on Monday’s National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB)-sponsored Boxing Day holiday card, culminating with Affirmative in the penultimate event of the season, the Grade I Gold Cup, at Santa Rosa Park.
The victory in the most treasured race after the Derby on the calendar took on added significance as the two had combined to win the Stewards Cup a month earlier.
Affirmative became only the seventh horse since the sport was centralised in Arima in 1994 to capture the two leading open events in the same season.
Two others—Thisonesforron (2017) and Making Headlines (2020) have accomplished the tremendous feat in the last five editions, but the double was pulled off four times in the first five years of centralisation.
Sian’s Gold did the trick in the first two years (1994 and 1995) and was followed by Double Helix and Personal Decision in 1997 and 1998, respectively.
Sugar Mike, arguably the greatest horse since centralisation, set a 2,000-metre track record (two minutes and three seconds) that may never even be approached, in winning the Gold Cup to complete the double in 2003.
Affirmative became the first Gold Cup winner for both Badrie and young trainer Krishna Sahadeo and the third in four years for owner Shivam Maharaj.
After a couple quiet seasons with a small string of runners, Sahadeo was only thrown into the deep end after a six-month Covid-19 shutdown just over a couple months ago.
The 31-year-old had the unenviable task of trying to fill the shoes of Harriram Gobin, who passed away in June.
This veteran had worked for Maharaj—the most successful owner of the last decade—for many years and they had combined to win back-to-back editions of the Gold Cup with Nuclear Power and Master Of War in 2018 and 2019, respectively.
Sahadeo, who had saddled only one winner from a handful of starts in the eight previous days of action this season, was immediately successful for the eight-time champion owner with his first winner being none other than Affirmative on his first day on the job, October 23. Five weeks later, he prepared the six-year-old to become Maharaj’s first winner of the Stewards Cup.
Badrie was the only rider to score more than once last Monday, as he ended up in second place—behind Brian Boodramsingh—for the season with nine winners.
Badrie had to be confident going into the Gold Cup as just before, he and Leonardo Angel had denied Lady Bird a hat-trick of wins by 3/4th length—in the 1,350-metre Pick 2 Modified Benchmark Handicap for 70-55 rated horses.
It was the sixth career triumph but the first of the season for the five-year-old, who was sent off as the 4/1 third fancy.
Badrie began his triple in the third race when a horse which had placed second in his last four outings scored arguably the most impressive victory of the day.
Pawan Putra, the 5/2 joint second favourite, slaughtered 50-35 opposition by seven-and-a-half lengths over the same distance in the Play Whe Modified Benchmark Handicap, stopping the clock almost a second and a half faster than Leonardo Angel did in a higher class.
Both horses are owned by Anurhud Persad and trained by Michael Lutchman, who topped their respective categories on the 12th and final day of action of the Arima Race Club’s 2021 Season.
This season was expected to begin yesterday, but the New Year’s Day holiday card was postponed for the first time—because of the effects of the pandemic—and it will now start on Saturday.