“We are truly grateful for this tournament. This tournament will open many opportunities for our women cricketers in the region. I truly believe this opportunity for women’s cricket will take us to the next level. Soon, we will be competing with top leagues around the world.”
So said veteran West Indies player Anisa Mohammed at the sponsor’s launch of the first-ever Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL), yesterday, at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain.
The series, to be played between three franchises— the Trinbago Knight Riders, Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors—will be sponsored by the Massy Group and will be contested in St Kitts from August 31 to September 4.
Mohammed, who will play for the Knight Riders, was joined at the launch yesterday by TKR teammate Caneisha Isaac; Karishma Ramharack, who will represent the Amazon Warriors; and Reniece Boyce, who will play for the Royals.
“For the first time, some of our ladies will be featuring on ‘live’ television and that’s a big deal for some of our women cricketers. Fans all around the world will be able to see these young ladies showcase their talent,” Mohammed noted.
The WI spin ace also gave a “big thank you” to Massy for its support for the Women’s CPL because, “there is not a lot of support for women athletes in the Caribbean”.
And addressing the sponsor’s representatives directly, the most successful bowler in women’s T20 cricket said further: “Thanks to you guys, our young ladies will be able to share the same dressing room and step onto the field with top internationals. I can’t begin to express how much this will inspire our young generation. This, ladies and gentlemen, is a dream come true for some of our female cricketers here in the Caribbean.”
Mohammed also told the media she expected the standard of the competition to be high. “What the selectors have done, they have split the three teams evenly, so it’s not going to be one team dominating, there’s going to be competition throughout the tournament.”
And noting that when she began her international career 19 years ago, she was only paid US$50 for a tour, Mohammed added that, “to see where women’s cricket has come in the last 19 years is a tremendous achievement”.
In giving the feature address, Marc Rostant, incoming executive vice-president of the Massy Group, said his company’s hope was that the CPL will “continue to develop the sport and create opportunities for professional female Caribbean athletes to showcase their talents on the world stage” and that “Massy’s support of this CPL gives sportswomen a voice”.
“We know that sportswomen in the region have had to overcome many hurdles and many obstacles on their individual journeys as professional athletes,” Rostant noted. “This tournament will provide a platform for professional athletes such as Karishma, Reniece, Anisa and Caneisha to tell their stories.”
The teams in the WCPL will be captained by Hayley Matthews (Barbados Royals), Stafanie Taylor (Guyana Amazon Warriors) and Deandra Dottin (Trinbago Knight Riders).