DREAM DASH

Jereem “The Dream” Richards stopped the clock at a personal best 14.75 seconds to strike gold in the men’s 150 metres event at the adidas Boost Boston Games, in the United States, yesterday.
Running on an elevated, straight track on Boylston Street, Richards finished strong to claim top spot in the rarely run race. The Trinidad and Tobago track star enjoyed a comfortable cushion on Jamaica’s 2011 World Championship 100m gold medallist Yohan Blake, the runner-up in 14.94. Third-placed American Andrew Hudson also got home in 14.94.
“The key,” Richards said, after the race, “was to stay patient, trust in my drive phase and hold my form.”
Trapped in T&T for much of 2020, Richards missed out on last year’s outdoor season. But the reigning Commonwealth Games 200m champion is now based in Florida, USA, and enjoying a successful 2021 campaign.
“It was a struggle, but I used the struggle to turn it into a blessing. Thanks to family and friends who supported me, and thanks to God.”
Michelle-Lee Ahye finished fourth in the women’s 200m, the T&T sprinter getting to the line in 22.62 seconds. Reigning Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo was the class of the field, the Bahamian winning in 22.08.
Ahye was first in the women’s 100m “C” race and sixth overall in a season’s best 11.22 seconds. Another T&T sprint star, Kelly-Ann Baptiste clocked 11.56 to finish third in the “C” race and 12th overall.
Competing in cold and windy conditions in Gateshead, England, yesterday, T&T’s 2012 Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott secured second spot in the Muller Grand Prix men’s javelin event with a 77.78 metres throw.
Marcin Krukowski was the only man over 80 metres in the Wanda Diamond League meet, the Polish athlete landing the spear 82.61m for a runaway victory.
Walcott threw 75.49m in round one to take the lead in the seven-man competition. The 2016 Olympic bronze medallist fouled his second throw, before a marginal improvement to 75.50 in the third round. However, he slipped to fourth.
A 76.70m effort in round four nudged Walcott up to third. He followed up at 77.78 to move into second spot. Walcott closed off his campaign at 73.31, but held on to silver thanks to the 77.78 throw. Sweden’s Kim Amb bagged bronze with a 76.96m effort, while fourth spot went to Grenada’s reigning world champion Anderson Peters (75.65m).
At the Redlands Final Qualifier in California, USA, on Thursday, Ahye won the women’s 200m in a wind-assisted 23.18 seconds. In New York, on Saturday, Dawnel Collymore got home in a personal best two minutes, 09.69 seconds to finish third in the Last Chance New York City Qualifier women’s 800m “C” race.