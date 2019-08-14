Dream fulfilled

LEE BEATRICE is a devout Jehovah’s Witness, an entrepreneur and now, finally, also an International Federation of BodyBuilding and Fitness (IFBB) certified professional bodybuilder.
It has been a long road, one which, at age forty-five (45), has finally seen him land his pro card.
“It has been a lonely road,” Beatrice admits, acknowledging that few his age in Trinidad and Tobago have pursued the “professional” dream for so long.
It was only on the weekend of July 26-28 that Beatrice finally achieved his Pro Card, when winning the Men’s Bodybuilding Open at the 2019 IFBB Diamond Cup in Saint Maarten where another Trinidadian, Barry Copilah, placed third. For Beatrice, it was a fulfilling occasion.
“I am the fifth IFBB pro bodybuilder Trinidad and Tobago has ever produced,” Beatrice declared.
Having won his pro card, Beatrice immediately dived into his first professional competition, the IFBB Elite Pro Saint Maarteen, also taking place on the same weekend, and placed fourth behind highly-rated Grenadian Damien Daniel, Spain’s Omar Suarez and Guyanese Selvon Wattley.