LEE BEATRICE is a devout Jehovah’s Witness, an entrepreneur and now, finally, also an International Federation of BodyBuilding and Fitness (IFBB) certified professional bodybuilder.

It has been a long road, one which, at age forty-five (45), has finally seen him land his pro card.

“It has been a lonely road,” Beatrice admits, acknowledging that few his age in Trinidad and Tobago have pursued the “professional” dream for so long.

It was only on the weekend of July 26-28 that Beatrice finally achieved his Pro Card, when winning the Men’s Bodybuilding Open at the 2019 IFBB Diamond Cup in Saint Maarten where another Trinidadian, Barry Copilah, placed third. For Beatrice, it was a fulfilling occasion.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

“I am the fifth IFBB pro bodybuilder Trinidad and Tobago has ever produced,” Beatrice declared.

Having won his pro card, Beatrice immediately dived into his first professional competition, the IFBB Elite Pro Saint Maarteen, also taking place on the same weekend, and placed fourth behind highly-rated Grenadian Damien Daniel, Spain’s Omar Suarez and Guyanese Selvon Wattley.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

KOHLI’S SHOW AGAIN

KOHLI’S SHOW AGAIN

Virat Kohli stole the spotlight from Chris Gayle again. A match-winning century on Sunday wh…

+2
Dream fulfilled

Dream fulfilled

LEE BEATRICE is a devout Jehovah’s Witness, an entrepreneur and now, finally, also an Intern…

Mollon runs riot

Mollon runs riot

AHKEELA MOLLON scored a hattrick as Club Sando moved back to the top of the Trinidad and Tob…

NETBALL FESTIVAL

NETBALL FESTIVAL

Trinidad and Tobago will host the Americas World Youth Netball qualifiers next July, twinning the occasion with 1979 World Netball 40th anniversary celebrations, for which 2019 Netball World Cup champions New Zealand, and runners-up Australia have been invited.