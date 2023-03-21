Dream start for James

Jaden James enjoyed a dream start to his collegiate career in Florida, USA, last Friday. The Louisiana State University (LSU) freshman struck gold in the Hurricane Invitational Men’s discus event with a personal best 55.97 metres throw.
Five times during the competition, James established a new PR (personal record) with the two-kilogramme implement. He landed the discus 47.49m with his opening attempt to better the 46.30 PR he had thrown last year. James improved to 53.01 in round two, and kept getting better, throwing 53.80, 54.38 and 55.97 in the next three rounds. He closed off with a 53.88m effort.
James’ 55.97m PR is almost four metres better than the 52.00 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games qualifying standard. The big throw also went well past the 54.00 North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Under-23 Championship standard.
Mississippi State University junior Tyriq Horsford landed the spear 66.53m for fifth spot in the Men’s javelin. Eric Harrison clocked 10.20 seconds to finish third in his Men’s 100 metres section and sixth overall.
University of Iowa student Ianna Roach threw 14.34m to secure seventh spot in the Women’s shot put. Purdue University’s Naomi Campbell was 14th fastest in the Women’s 200m in a wind-aided 24.31 seconds.
At the Kirk Baptiste Spring Break Invitational, in Texas, Janeil Bellille won the Women’s 400m in 57.03 seconds. Another Trinidad and Tobago athlete, Taejha Badal was second in 57.68.
In North Carolina, Elon University’s Reese Webster struck gold in the Webb Davidson Meet women’s 100m dash in a wind-assisted 11.83 seconds. Webster earned 200m silver in 24.67.
Liberty University sophomore Omari Lewis clocked a windy 10.40 seconds to top the Men’s 100m field. Adell Colthrust finished fourth in that race in 10.62. Colthrust was also fourth in the 200m, getting to the line in 22.07.
Safiya John was golden in the South Alabama Invitational Women’s 100m hurdles in a windy 13.99 seconds. The University of Southern Mississippi senior threw 33.78m for tenth spot in the javelin.
At the IMG Spring Break Invitational, in Florida, Dylan Woodruffe captured the high school boys sprint double with two windy runs. The IMG Academy athlete won the 100m dash in 10.55 seconds and the 200 in 21.03.
Also in Florida, University of Minnesota sprinter Kion Benjamin got home in a windy 10.17 seconds to finish second in the Bulls Invitational Men’s 100m dash.
Ohio State University’s Leah Bertrand was third in the women’s 100m in 11.41 seconds and ninth overall in the 200 in 23.90. Minnesota’s Jaydon Antoine disturbed the sand at 7.17 metres for fourth spot in the men’s long jump.
Asa Guevara produced a podium performance at another Florida meet, the T&T athlete seizing Black and Gold Invite Men’s 200m silver in 20.79 seconds.
University of Pittsburgh student Clement Campbell finished seventh overall in the Men’s 100m in 10.56 seconds and 13th in the long jump with a 6.93m leap. University of Kentucky junior Iantha Wright was seventh fastest in the women’s 100m in 11.72 and 16th in the 200 in a windy 24.08.
At the Trojan Opener, in South Carolina, Tusculum University sprinter Tyrell Edwards picked up Men’s 100m silver in 10.55 seconds and 200m bronze in 21.53. Limestone University’s Che Lara was eighth fastest in the 200 in 21.98.
Tatianna Martinez bagged women’s 400m bronze at the Texas Christian University (TCU) Alumni Invitational. The TCU junior clocked 57.07 seconds. University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff sophomore Genesis Joseph was sixth overall in the Men’s 400m in 49.82.
Marcus Purcell was third fastest in the West Texas A&M Spring Break Open men’s 200m event, the Northwest Kansas Technical College student getting to the line in 21.41 seconds. Purcell was eighth overall in the 100 in 10.89.
At the Jim Mize Invitational, in Louisiana, Jackson State University junior Kymoi Noray finished third in the women’s javelin with a 41.71m throw and fourth in the hammer throw at 45.59.