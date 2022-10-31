DREAM START

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force continued their unbeaten run from last year as they started their CG United Super50 title defence in style by thrashing the Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) by seven wickets, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba, yesterday.
While pacers Jayden Seales and Shannon Gabriel made three crucial early breakthroughs after skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bowl first, it was the slow bowlers, led by left-arm orthodox spinner Akeal Hosein (four for 38), that really turned the screws and put the hosts on top as they dismissed CCC for 120 in just 33.3 overs.
The Red Force lost an early wicket in the chase with Matthew Forde delivering a peach of a delivery that snuck past the bat of Joshua Da Silva (17) and clipped the top of off-stump with the score on 32 in the seventh over. However, the hosts never appeared in any real danger, getting to 120 for three off just 27.4 overs to seal an easy win.
After Da Silva’s dismissal, the Red Force’s march towards victory slowed a bit, but opener Kjorn Ottley (65 not out) and number three batter Jason Mohammed (23) ensured the hosts stayed on course with a 70-run second-wicket stand.
Ottley played the anchor role, sweeping off-spinner Isaiah Ali for four before hitting the other finger spinner Romario Greaves through the covers for four and then sweeping for another boundary as he moved to within two runs of his eighth 50-overs, half-century, which he eventually brought up off 59 balls.
Meanwhile, Mohammed and Darren Bravo both departed before skipper Pooran joined Ottley to seal the result. Earlier, Seales, who grabbed two wickets for one run from four overs, struck the first blow, sending the ball across the left-handed Richards who through his bat at everything including one that nipped back with the batter getting a bottom edge to a pull shot that cannoned into the stumps.
Shannon Gabriel (1-18) then sent back Zavier Burton with one that moved slightly away from the right-hander who drove at it and got an outside edge to wicketkeeper Da Silva.
Things didn’t improve for the ‘Students’ with Kirstan Kallicharan’s attempted pull off Seales landing in the lap of Mohammed at mid-wicket as CCC slipped to 27 for three in the seventh over.
The CCC skipper arrived at the crease with his team in a lot of trouble but did little to alleviate the pressure, facing 23 balls before he was bowled by Hosein for a ‘duck’.
The Red Force vice-captain Sunil Narine then trapped McCarty lbw for six with the batter sweeping at one that didn’t turn. The off-spinner, who grabbed two for 21, then bamboozled Jonathan Drakes (38) with one that pitched outside the off-stump and came back sharply into the right-hander and crashed into the stumps as they slipped to 77 for six.
Hosein then found himself in sight of a hat-trick after Nathan Edwards was caught by skipper Nicholas Pooran at short mid-wicket for four and Amari Goodridge was caught by Khary Pierre at slip for a golden duck. However, Romario Greaves played a solid forward defensive shot to deny the left-arm spinner the hat-trick.
Yannic Cariah then accounted for Greaves, caught by Pierre at slip for two, before Hosein wrapped up the innings with the scalp of Matthew Forde for 37. The runs on the board were never enough to trouble the seasoned Red Force who have now stretched their Super50 unbeaten run to eight games, having won all seven matches on their way to lifting the title in 2021.