Dreams coming true

Trinidad and Tobago’s Anderson Mahase and Shiva Sankar are both looking forward to the ICC Under-19 World Cup next month and both players want to make an impact in the tournament.
For all-rounder Mahase, who is a left-hand batsman and left-arm spinner, he wants to be the best at what he does in the tournament in the hope that it will be enough to lead the West Indies to their second title.
Meanwhile right-arm medium-fast bowler Sankar is also confident the Windies can lift the trophy on home soil and wants to use the tournament as another stepping stone in his cricketing career.
“It is extremely satisfying to know that all that hard work has paid off and that I will be playing in a World Cup. People dream about playing in a World Cup and I am going to be part of a World Cup, so that is a childhood dream come true for sure,” Mahase said of making the cut in the 15-man West Indies Under-19 squad.
“I worked hard for it and I performed well, so I wouldn’t really say it came as a big surprise. It is West Indies so that is a dream come true but it is still sinking in that I will be representing millions of people across the Caribbean in a World Cup,” he added.
He also feels ready for the big stage having put in a lot of work behind the scenes with Ryan Austin as well as analyst Avenesh Seetaram along with the rest of the Under-19 coaching staff. And Mahase says he has seen a big improvement in his own game since the start of the Under-19 preparations for the World Cup.
“I saw my game improve tremendously. In 2019 before Covid, I would not say I was ready for the international stage at that point in time but in 2020, they (CWI) brought this programme into place for the preliminary pool of players. We had a programme running and in that programme we trained throughout the year and then we went Antigua for a camp. For me, I thought that camp really helped. I worked more on my bowling which wasn’t up to the international standard, so I worked hard on that together with Ryan Austin who made sure I was doing the right things with my bowling and all that work has brought me to this point and I am just looking forward to the World Cup,” Mahase explains.
“Obviously there is room for improvement and I will continue to work hard. I know I need to be more consistent in what I am doing to be able to perform at that level,” he continues.
“I think we are ready for the World Cup. A lot of preparations were done with the analyst. We did a lot of physical stuff and mental skills and we were pretty prepared and the England tour was a nice experience as well. We have a good bunch of guys and we are prepared for the World Cup for sure. We always had a bond since the first high performance camp and everybody is like a family on the team,” he adds.
As for his goals for the tournament, Mahase says: “I want to be an impact player for the team, whether it is with the bat, the ball or in the field. I will try to be the best all-rounder in the tournament and by me doing that, it will benefit the team a lot.
“So that is really it, try to be consistent with the ball and when I get a chance to bat, just bat and get as much runs as possible and in the field, just bring the energy and maybe get one or two round outs,” he says.
Meanwhile, Sankar also notes that it has also been his dream to play in a World Cup. He is proud to get the chance to make that dream a reality.
“It took a lot of sacrifices, hard work and long hours of training. Three to four hours of training day after day when I worked on my bowling, batting and fielding and also my fitness to just improve on my skills as a cricketer and I am really happy to see that this hard work and sacrifices paid off,” Sankar explains.
“I would just like to go out there and perform to the best of my ability and also to use this for the experience and to learn more about the sport and also as stepping stone to better my future in the sport,” he continues.
Sankar also feels good about the squad of which he is now a part.
“Although I have only known these players and coaching staff for a short period of time, I think that we gel really good together and we have a strong bond among us. All the players and the coaching staff work really well together and I can see this becoming an incredible team,” he said.
“I truly believe that this team is capable of winning the Under-19 World Cup title. As it is being played in the Caribbean, we know the conditions and we are working really hard as a team and we know what it takes to win.”