Dropping the baton

Seriously speaking, John and Jenny Public, how many medals did you expect Team TTO to get at the Tokyo Olympics? Three? Four? Five? Ten?
Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee president Brian Lewis’ target of ten gold medals at the Olympics, was for Paris in 2024. But that seems as far away as Mars right now. To go from zero in Tokyo to ten golds in three years’ time would be quite a feat.
But getting back to my question, what really would have been a realistic expectation for the largest contingent of athletes that the country has sent to an Olympics?
Based on performances leading up to the Games, I could only have seen possible podium finishes for Keshorn Walcott in the javelin and the 4x400 metres relay squad. A medal from sprint cyclist Nicholas Paul was an outside chance.
If your assessment was like mine, then T&T performed only slightly below expectation or were just about on par. So what exactly is all the noise about on social media?
Emotion has gotten the better of many of us yet again. In part, that is because these islands have been spoiled by the steady stream of medals of different hues that has flowed this way since the Atlanta Games in 1996.
Outside of multi-podium climber Ato Boldon, though, only three individuals — Walcott, sprinter Richard Thompson and swimming ace George Bovell III — and two men’s 4x100 relay teams have actually earned hardware.
In the context of the size of the population, that is a commendable record, but I don’t know that is the kind of history that should cause such apparent disappointment at what transpired in Tokyo.
The efforts of first-timers Portious Warren in the shot put and Tyra Gittens in the long jump in getting to their finals certainly represented a level of success, not failure. And the competitiveness of both Paul and Kwesi Browne in a sport where the odds are heavily stacked against smaller countries in more ways than one, was encouraging.
‘Nico’ Paul has proven that he belongs in elite company as a sprinter, and so has hard worker Browne in the keirin.
So these Games were not a complete ‘disaster.’
The more pressing matter to address however, is how does Team TTO build from here.
Tireless Olympic Committee president Brian Lewis has described the #10golds24 project as “aspirational.”
And he would point to the development of the #10golds24 athlete welfare and preparation fund — inclusive of the introduction of medal bonuses in 2015; the partnership with Michael Johnson Performance (MJP); and the establishment of a TTOC High Performance programme — as part of a progressive plan towards that aspiration.
But the TTOC can do only so much.
As well as ‘Nico’ Paul shaped on the track, he needs to improve tactically if the gap between him and the podium at the Olympics and World Championships is to be breached.
And there is also no guarantee that Jereem Richards will get to the 200 metres final again next time, and that if he does, he will not trail the rest of the field.
I feel like I’ve written words like these before. Maybe it was after the Rio Games in 2016 when there was such hope for the likes of Machel Cedenio after his fourth place finish in the 400 metres.
Cedenio was in Tokyo also, but not in the final and nowhere close to his 44.01 clocking from Rio.
The point is that improvements in the finer details of training, preparation and execution won’t happen simply with the passage of time.
That is where the governing bodies of these athletes and of course the Government must come in.
To be clear, the issue here isn’t primarily about money, although that is a necessary component if athletes and teams are to be well prepared. What is even more critical is a coherent plan of development and operation and clear communication between national sporting bodies and the Ministry of Sport.
The advent of the coronavirus pandemic and the real challenges it has caused for all sports, has emphasised the need for such cohesion.
But from past experience — four years of observation — T&T are still dropping the baton.
