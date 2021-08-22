Duffy beaten but world champion for record-equalling third time

Recently crowned Olympic champion, Bermudian Flora Duffy, secured a record-equalling third women’s World Triathlon Championship Series (WTCS) title despite finishing third behind American Taylor Knibb -- 10 years her junior -- and Léonie Périault of France in the grand final on Saturday.
Duffy, world champion in 2016 and 2017, admitted afterwards it was a “hard race” following on the heels of her gold medal in Tokyo and last week’s victory in the WTCS race in Montreal.
The 33-year-old has not only emulated the achievement of three-time title winner Emma Snowsill of Australia, but becomes the first triathlete in history to win Olympic gold and the world title in the same year. “It is certainly hard doing this series off the back of winning an Olympic Games,” said Duffy immediately after the race.
“It was a very hard race. I had a pretty mediocre swim and I had some ground to catch up on. I could see Maya [Kingma], Taylor Spivey and Taylor Knibb off the front and I knew I had to get there [to the front] before Taylor Knibb took off because she is just so strong on the bike.
“Just as I was getting closer, Taylor [Knibb] attacked from the front and she was just gone. She is performing so incredibly well at the moment and it was just such a great performance from her today.
“Once she was gone, it became more of a defensive race for me. The purpose was to win the World title, not necessarily be first to cross the line, although that would have been nice.”
Duffy headed into the finale needing a minimum of an eighth-place finish to secure the title, with a 449-point advantage over her nearest rival, American Spivey, and Kingma of the Netherlands a further nine points adrift in third in the standings.
Despite the cushion, Duffy refused to rest on her laurels. She exited the water from the 1 500-metre swim in 18 minutes, 57 seconds, clocked one hour, 21:43 minutes on the 40-kilometre cycle and completed the 10-kilometre run in 1:56:09, just under 90 seconds adrift of Knibb, who won in 1:54:47.
Périault, 27, crossed the line second in 1:55:42 to secure her first WTCS podium finish. Duffy finished on top of the overall standings with a total of 3 861 points, ahead of Knibb, on 3 486, while Spivey clinched third place with 3 239 points.