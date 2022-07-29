Duffy wins Caribbean’s first gold

Bermudian Olympic Flora Duffy retained her Commonwealth Games women’s triathlon title when she destroyed the sprint-course field on Friday, beating her nearest rival by 41 seconds after an epic battle in humid conditions.
Duffy, the 34-year-old Olympic champion, repeated her Tokyo victory over England’s Georgia Taylor-Brown with Scotland’s Beth Potter, who led Duffy out of the water after the 750-metre swim, picking up bronze.
Duffy, who won gold in Australia four years ago, recorded a winning time of 55 minutes 25 seconds, Taylor-Brown settling for silver in 56:06, with Potter completing the podium places in 56:46.
Reflecting on the race, Duffy, who crossed the winning line with the Bermuda flag draped over her shoulder, mentioned the special nature of her rivalry with Taylor-Brown – six years the Bermudian’s junior – as she spoke about the crucial moment she made her move on the run.
“It’s really funny that it was myself and Georgia off the front again, but honestly I knew it would be,” said Duffy.
“It’s really special as I get towards the end of my career that I have a rivalry like that because she’s such a talented athlete who is a friend of mine.
“It’s cool that we get to be out there battling each other but we’re also the first to congratulate one another when we cross the line.
“I knew when we got on the bike I wanted to shake one or two, and when Georgia and I got off the front I knew it would be a battle. Luckily, I got a bit of a gap early on. I just tried to focus on my run and just kept pushing.”
Duffy, who has twice had Covid-19 this year but is now back in imperious form, was quickly joined by home favourite Taylor-Brown on the 20-kilometre bike leg and the race became a shoot-out between the sport’s two superstars. Duffy had a perfect second transition and pulled away from her main rival on the five-kilometre run to become the first Bermudian to win back-to-back Commonwealth golds.
Taylor-Brown, who appeared to struggle in the heat, said: “Considering how I felt before the race, I am just happy with a silver medal. I am enjoying every minute of this year.”
Duffy’s fellow Bermudian, Erica Hawley, 23, finished 16th in 58:29.
Earlier, Bermudian Tyler Smith recorded his best finish when he finished 13th in the men’s race won by England’s Alex Yee.
Smith will join Duffy, Hawley and Tyler Butterfield in tomorrow’s mixed team triathlon relay.