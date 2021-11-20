AKIEL DUKE missed out on an opportunity to capture a triple crown in the Chetwynd Club Tennis Tournament at the club’s premises, Upper St Vincent Street, Tunapuna.
The 2019 Tranquillity Open champion won the singles and doubles titles, but was forced to default at the quarter-final stage of mixed doubles when the tournament concluded last week Saturday.
Duke’s partner Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph, the women’s singles runner-up, was also playing in the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament in Maraval, and she left Tunapuna before their match—against Robert Caesar and Gabriella Prince—even started.
The No. 2 seeds were not only expected to win this match, but were favoured to go all the way, especially after top seeds Keshan Moonasar and Zara Ghuran exited in the quarters.
Caesar and Division B singles champ Prince then got another “walkover” to move straight into the title match as their semifinals opponents were two other “Lease” entrants—Nathen Martin and Jordane Dookie. But then luck ran out for the unseeded players as they came across a pair of Mohammeds and were beaten 6-2, 6-2 by the No. 3 seeds.
Nabeel and Rhonda, the mother of multiple national and “Tranquil” champ Carlista Mohammed, had dismissed Moonasar and a not fully fit Ghuran 6-3, 6-3 in the semis.
Duke, who had upset top seed Nabeel in the singles final a few weeks ago, combined with last year’s singles and doubles champ Kino Francis to secure the doubles trophy. The top-seeded left handers won their semi by default over Moonasar and B division champ Zachery Byng, who was another one of the players also involved in “Lease.”
Duke and Francis then struck gold with a 7-6 (7/1), 7-5 triumph over third seeds Kristyan Valentine and Ronald Robinson, who had defeated No. 2 seeds Nabeel and Adisa Idemudia 6-3, 7-5 earlier in the day in the semis.
The Tobagonian Duke was not the only player to win more than one title in the annual tournament which was contested in seven divisions on weekends for almost two months.
Shenelle Mohammed completed her double last week Friday when she and last year’s singles and mixed doubles champ Farah Chautilal whipped top-seeded 14-year-olds Daniel-Joseph and Dookie 6-0, 7-5 in the doubles final.
The multiple national and “Tranquil” champ had brushed aside national Under-14 and 16 champ Daniel-Joseph 6-1, 6-1 more than a month earlier for the title in her first outing in singles in over four years.
Raffick Mohammed secured the over-60 crown just before his daughter’s triumph.
Singles (finals) results:
Division A: A. Duke bt N. Mohammed 7-6, 4-6, 10/3.
Division B: Z. Byng bt Nathen Martin 6-2, 6-1.
G. Prince bt Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith 6-3, 6-1.
Over-60: R. Mohammed bt Cliff Meade 6-2, 6-3.