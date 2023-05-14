Akiel Duke

2ND TITLE FOR THE YEAR: Tobago-born Akiel Duke.

AKIEL DUKE, who has lost the vast majority of singles finals he has contested in his career, captured his second title of the year when the curtain came down on the East Clubs Classified Tennis Tournament, yesterday, at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The No. 4 seed did not get much chance to show off his entire skill set as Barbadian Andrew Thornton contributed significantly to his 6-2, 6-0 demise in the Division A title match.

It was almost as easy for Duke as when he lifted the crown in a tournament back home in Tobago three months ago.

The left-hander did not even have to take the court in the final on that occasion as his opponent Vaughn Wilson was injured.

Duke’s biggest triumph was when he was crowned champion of the Tranquillity Open Tournament four years ago, but he has been the runner-up in the country’s leading clay-court competition on four occasions.

The 29-year-old, who lost in the final of this tournament two years ago, was also second best in the National Championships in 2019, and even lost in the final of his own event—Duke’s Academy Tournament—early last year.

Duke had ended the previous season by striking gold in the Chetwynd Club Tournament.

Thornton looked nothing like the player who had beaten third-seeded defending champ Keshan Moonasar in the second round, and second-seeded ‘Tranquil’ runner-up Richard Chung in Saturday’s semi-finals.

The husband of former national champ Lee-Anne Lingo has lost in the over-35 final of the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Masters Tournament in his last competition in this country about a month ago.

