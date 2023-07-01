AKIEL DUKE booked his place on Trinidad and Tobago’s Davis Cup team yesterday at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
After nosing out Nabeel Mohammed the night before in the trials to select the team for American Zone Group IV of the world’s premier male team tennis competition, the Tobagonian whipped Richard Chung 6-3, 6-3 to secure the third place on the five-member squad. The round-robin event will conclude at 9 a.m. today with Chung, Mohammed and Ebolum Nwokolo battling for the final two spots and Duke, who won the Division A title in the East Clubs Classified Tournament in May, attempting to finish the trials unbeaten when he tackles Nwokolo. Chung has a very slim chance of earning a place as he also lost his opening match in straight sets—6-3, 6-3 to Nwokolo—and in addition to battling Mohammed this morning, he is also fighting the flu.
After suffering a heart-breaking 2-6, 6-1, 12/10 loss to Duke despite being up 7-3 in the match tiebreak, two-time national champion Mohammed rattled off the last six points yesterday in defeating the 20-year-old Nwokolo 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/3). Tobagonian Vaughn Wilson was picked automatically by the Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago, and Luca Shamsi played unbeaten in the Under-21 trials a couple months ago for the second place.
The 17-year-old, who is studying in Great Britain, and the then Spain-based Nwokolo, made their Davis Cup debut at home last year, alongside stalwarts Duke, Mohammed and Tobagonian Joseph Cadogan.
Cadogan, a former professional who spent the majority of his life in the United States, defeated Wilson and Chung en route to the Tranquillity Open title in March, but turned down the offer to play Davis Cup this year.
The Group IV competition will take place in Tacarigua again, beginning the week of Monday July 31.