Duke whips Nabeel to reach Tobago final

WITH the writing already on the wall, Nabeel Mohammed was convincingly beaten by his arch-rival Saturday night for a place in the final of the OMADA Center—GSM Tennis Open Invitational Top 8 Tournament yesterday at Shaw Park, Tobago.
The two-time national champion was not favoured in the top-of-the-group clash against Akiel Duke after struggling to edge Under-18 player Shae Millington 10/7 in a “match tiebreak” earlier in the day.
And the top-ranked Mohammed, who was dominating the game before the first Covid-19 shutdown in 2020 but has not continued to train, was convincingly beaten 6-1, 6-4 by the 2019 Tranquillity Open champ.
Vaughn Wilson, who has won two of the last three editions of this series, earned the other place in last night’s final with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Keshan Moonasar.
Charlotte Ready, who was not disgraced against the men in the previous editions, did not come to dropping a set against Miracle Robley and Smith sisters, Makayla and Shaina, to book her place in the final of the first women’s event.
The Under-18 player was scheduled to face Makeda Bain for the title last night after the top Under-12 player brushed aside Sylvester sisters, Cherdine and Charde, and upset Christina Hills to win Group B.
Trinidadians Mohammed and Moonasar are playing in this series for the first time, along with Duke.
—Shammi Kowlessar