Duke whips Nabeel to reach Tobago final

WITH the writing already on the wall, Nabeel Mohammed was convincingly beaten by his arch-rival Saturday night for a place in the final of the OMADA Center—GSM Tennis Open Invitational Top 8 Tournament yesterday at Shaw Park, Tobago.

The two-time national champion was not favoured in the top-of-the-group clash against Akiel Duke after struggling to edge Under-18 player Shae Millington 10/7 in a “match tiebreak” earlier in the day.

And the top-ranked Mohammed, who was dominating the game before the first Covid-19 shutdown in 2020 but has not continued to train, was convincingly beaten 6-1, 6-4 by the 2019 Tranquillity Open champ.

Vaughn Wilson, who has won two of the last three editions of this series, earned the other place in last night’s final with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Keshan Moonasar.

Charlotte Ready, who was not disgraced against the men in the previous editions, did not come to dropping a set against Miracle Robley and Smith sisters, Makayla and Shaina, to book her place in the final of the first women’s event.

The Under-18 player was scheduled to face Makeda Bain for the title last night after the top Under-12 player brushed aside Sylvester sisters, Cherdine and Charde, and upset Christina Hills to win Group B.

Trinidadians Mohammed and Moonasar are playing in this series for the first time, along with Duke.

—Shammi Kowlessar

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WI openers formalise opening partnership

WI openers formalise opening partnership

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite and fellow opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul made hay while the sun shone and cemented their new partnership with resolute hundreds against Zimbabwe in the rain-hit first Test, yesterday.

Only 38 overs were possible after play started 5 1/2 hours later than rescheduled on the second day at the Queen’s Sports Club because of wet conditions caused by adverse weather, but it was more than enough time for Brathwaite and Chanderpaul to reach their milestones.

Duke whips Nabeel to reach Tobago final

WITH the writing already on the wall, Nabeel Mohammed was convincingly beaten by his arch-rival Saturday night for a place in the final of the OMADA Center—GSM Tennis Open Invitational Top 8 Tournament yesterday at Shaw Park, Tobago.

The two-time national champion was not favoured in the top-of-the-group clash against Akiel Duke after struggling to edge Under-18 player Shae Millington 10/7 in a “match tiebreak” earlier in the day.

Four hundreds recorded in Premiership I first round

Clarke Road United opening batter Nicholas Sookdeosingh scored an unbeaten 101 to deny defending champions PowerGen Penal an outright victory on the final day of their opening round Premiership 1 match at Syne Village, in Penal, yesterday.

Fire ignite against Defence Force

Fire ignite against Defence Force

Saturday, at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Afeisha Noel took over the scoring as the defending champions powered to their fourth successive win in the Premiership Division of the COURTS All Sectors Netball League.

Noel, playing at goal shoot, was near perfect, making 43 of her 46 attempts as Fire turned up the heat on Defence Force for a 48-10 win.

Cooper switched to goal attack Saturday and supported with a modest five goals from nine attempts.

Dalla Costa and Dookie unbeaten in U-16 trials

Dalla Costa and Dookie unbeaten in U-16 trials

ORDANE DOOKIE and Kale Dalla Costa expectedly played unbeaten in the national Under-16 tennis trials over the last three days at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

After both players had won their other three matches in the straight round-robin event, Dookie, who had not surrendered a single game earlier in the day against Laura-Li Maillard, whipped Cameron Wong 6-1, 6-4 for the top spot in the final round yesterday afternoon.

De Boulet, Blake for ranking tourney

CHEQUEDA De Boulet and Nekeisha Blake are among the women entered to compete in the first senior badminton tournament in the country in three years at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The Trinidad and Tobago Badminton Association’s (TTBA) Senior Ranking Tournament serves off at 6 p.m. today and is expected to continue well into next week because the venue is only available for three hours every night.